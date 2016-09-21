City Council to make lemonade legal 

An ordinance expanding Colorado Springs' home occupancy permit to include farm stands is on its way to City Council, where it looks likely to pass.

The change would allow residents to set up a lemonade stand-style table on their property to sell fresh produce and certain homemade food products from 8 a.m. until dusk between April and November. The ordinance would bring the city in line with the Cottage Foods Act — state-level legislation that allows for the unlicensed sale of certain non-refrigerated foods.

Councilor Jill Gaebler brought the proposal from the city-county Food Policy Advisory Board at the near-unanimous recommendation of the Planning Com-mission. At a Sept. 12 work session, she described the policy as low-hanging fruit to "build a stronger community" by neighbor-to-neighbor food sales.