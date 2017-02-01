City needs, after the march, a crappy cover, and more 

Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

Home-grown oligarchy

"Campaign kickoff" by Pam Zubeck was timely and a helpful way to launch this local political season! At the national level, the new administration has nominated many oligarchs for cabinet positions, and we can do little except to write, email, call and protest. But the local level is a different story. We get to choose. Colorado Springs Forward (CSF) is a group that includes many who wish to remain anonymous while hiring Amy Lathen as their spokesperson. And that secrecy should trouble everyone. They support candidates financially and by public endorsements. Forget all the spin they spew. This group wants political handmaidens who will make decisions that benefit their interests in the short and long term, which may or may not be in the public's interest. The rest of us should view candidates endorsed by CSF with suspicion and a high degree of skepticism. Now, we need the Indy to interview all of these City Council candidates with the rigor of the NSA to determine their positions on issues, to drill down on positions to find out what policies they would support and how those policies would be implemented. We need elected officials that work for the people, not just the oligarchs. Transparency is the key. Game on!

— Mary Talbott

Colorado Springs

Beyond the march

Just got home from the Colorado Springs Women's March, and it was truly awesome!

Now, if all us sisters (and brothers) would just vote in the upcoming city election we will turn this city around!

We need to retain Jill Gaebler and bring back Richard Skorman to Council.

Let's turn this city back to love, acceptance and inclusiveness, not continue being a city run by the local oligarchs. It's as simple as that!

Next stop, the state of Colorado (which is a wonderful shade of blue already), then correct the "orange disaster" that has just taken over the White House!

— Elaine Brush

Colorado Springs

What the city needs

Surely you remember your treasured vacation days. Would you really take one to see a couple of minor-league teams you never heard of play baseball?Is memory so short that you don't remember the Olympic Committee blackmailing us for millions to stay here? They have a huge, two-block Olympic Training Center that gives wonderful tours and sometimes affords a look at some athletes training.

Tourists want to see Air Force Academy cadets marching to lunch and the beautiful Cadet Chapel.

What we really need is a bus system with transfer points all over, like other U.S. cities have. Waits no more than 15 minutes, buses that run all the time and routes to all the wonderful attractions, including my very favorite, the Pioneers Museum with the old cage elevator and antique cash register. Best of all it's free, which will help you recover from the entrance fee for two adults and two children at our spectacular zoo.

We need a cheaper way to get to town from the airport. Also we have no hostels nor Ys for young tourists. I've run into many in San Diego, Ohio and Canada, particularly visitors from China who have plenty of money to spend but just not on a room where they will spend only minimal time. I know our outlying motels and hotels need tourist money, too.

— Colleene Johnson

Colorado Springs

Back to KRCC's roots?

I read with interest the article about KRCC and the incoming of Colorado Public Radio, and I would like to make a suggestion. Since CPR is only news, how about KRCC going back to what it did so well ... music!

They had been my resource for music for years, introducing me to so many artists I would never have heard on "regular" radio.

It seems that unless I am driving weekdays between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., all I get is the same news segments that I can get anywhere, on any public radio station in the country, and most has an East Coast slant.

I am OK when I am at home. I just stream KGNU from Boulder for some fantastic DJ music (kinda like the old KRCC). Am I the only one missing the fantastic music shows that KRCC did?

And if they must do news, do local news; it may cost more but it's so worth it. Could you not offer the content to other public radio stations? Use CPR as a source for some news (if necessary) so we have local information but more music.

— Mary Snyder

Manitou Springs

Crappy cover

Congrats! You actually managed to create a theme as "crappy" as your cover design.

And how fitting you used so many poop icons. At first I thought what a disgrace to Colorado Springs, but then I realized the poop is actually on you. Any paper that would stoop (or squat) so low to join the "dump on Trump" bandwagon with such a pathetic use of clip art only proves that your rag belongs on the bottom of the bird cage.

I'm wondering if you actually think there's any merit in "dumping" on our leadership as you have or is it just another desperate adolescent plea for attention? Either way, thank goodness, by discrediting yourself you've also joined the lowest form of trash news, making it painfully obvious how demeaning and insignificant your paper is.

P.S. If you dare to publish it, the title of this letter is "The poop's on us" or appropriately, "Crappy cover."

— Michael Berry

Colorado Springs

Vigilance appreciated

Thank you for publishing a Tracker column for HE WHOSE NAME MUST NOT BE SPOKEN.

Hopefully, Baynard Woods will be an anodyne for these next four dismal years. I wish him well. I fear for his safety.

And thank all you Indie journalists for providing support to those of us too old and arthritic to march and demonstrate.

— Cirel Egelman

Colorado Springs

Becoming 'the enemy'

Now President Trump restates his campaign promise to re-introduce waterboarding and "much worse" torture into American policy. This is promised, together with "black site" prisons around the world and more prisoners committed without trial to Guantanamo prison. So much for the constitution's 14th Amendment.

There are two things about this which we must never forget. First, everybody can play this game. Islamic terrorists can torture American military or captured civilians anywhere in the world. "Fighting fire with fire" sets the whole globe ablaze.

Second, if you imitate the tactics of your opponent, you become him, and it doesn't matter who "wins" — everybody loses. Do we risk being taken over by a foreign force who tortures and throws people in prison without a day in court? If we follow Trump's plans, we already are that government, so we are "the enemy." It doesn't matter anymore who "wins."

If we are as smart as we think we are (and we are), then we must think of and adopt the tactics which get us what we want without corrupting ourselves: negotiation, sanctions, financial squeezes and nonviolent but fierce penalties. As the old saying goes, "War is the failure of diplomacy."

— Larimore Nicholl

Colorado Springs

Save the democracy

There has been a dichotomy expressed by Trump supporters that a nation cannot be both a democracy and a republic. Are Trump supporters attempting to legitimize their authoritarian principles and practices by eliminating a democracy in favor of a republic? We are both a democracy and a republic.

The Founders distinguished between a pure or direct democracy, where there are no representatives of the people but every person represents him- or herself, and a representative or indirect democracy where people elect representatives by popular vote. They chose that latter type. A representative democracy, unlike a pure one, is defined as a political order in which the supreme power resides in a body of citizens who vote for representatives responsible to them.

The one glaring discrepancy has been an electoral college where 538 relatively unknown individuals vote to replace a popular election, which, in the most recent case, was won by a presidential candidate with almost 3 million more popular votes.

John Adams, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, Noah Webster, James Wilson and John Marshall described this form of a democratic republic, as we do today. I suggest this "false truth" has been spread by a Trump candidacy and supporters who apparently lack the ability to think critically. Our hope for the next four years is that our federal constitutional and democratic republic survives such attacks and threats and a renewed birth of democracy emerges.

— Bill Durland

Colorado Springs

American thuggery

Mr. President, I know it would take a bit of "thinking it through" and that's hard when one is speaking off the cuff in front of the wall of heroes at the CIA headquarters. Why didn't we take Iraq's oil? As you said, "to the victor belonged the spoils" of war but, really? Maybe it's because you can't put it in a briefcase and put it under your trench coat? Maybe it's because theft is against the law? Maybe it's because to do that we would have had to physically overtake that country in an old-time colonization event which would turn the whole Middle East against us and start World War Three? Maybe because America wouldn't support thuggery in its leadership?

At any rate, Mr. President, please remember, just because you were elected doesn't mean those quaint American Ideals can be thrown out the window — like standing up for the rule of law, against tyranny, for due process, as a shining beacon of Justice, over several centuries and at the cost of countless lives.

This country is not reduced to one that condones pilferage and looting simply due to a temporary leader's whims.

— Max Clow

Colorado Springs

Best for now

The last time America was united was behind Secretariat to win the Belmont in 1973. This country was founded upon the kind of compromise that nobody was happy with. The Declaration of Independence, Constitution, Bill of Rights, half the amendments and every significant piece of legislation and major treaty have been compromises to which every stakeholder had significant objection.

That is our system. Everybody fights for their own self-interest, in order to reach the best compromise they can — resulting in a solution that nobody is happy with, but everybody can live with, and better than any other possible alternative.

Obamacare is the same thing. Between "Universal Single-Payer Government-Provided" and "Pay It All Out-of-Pocket and Let the Free Market Fix It" are innumerable stakeholder positions. The Affordable Care Act is the "Northwest-Ordinance Missouri-Compromise Equal-Rights Act." It's the best we can do with the system we have and the people involved.

— Gina Douglas

Colorado Springs

Piñata party

So it seems the El Pueblo History Museum is under fire for hosting an event in which a Donald Trump piñata was used. Let that play out as it may, but it does bring to mind a fundraising idea.

I offer the following proposal to Republicans, Democrats and any other group that would like to raise some money. Hold a piñata Bash-a-Thon with no sacred cows. Have Donald Trump piñatas, Hillary Clinton piñatas, Barack Obama piñatas and many others. Charge people $5 to take a few swings at the piñata of their choice.

Everybody wins! People have fun, much-needed funds are raised, and besides that it's great aerobic and upper-body exercise. It would also promote the great American tradition of lampooning our political figures. Sometimes they need a good lampooning.

So how about it? Shall we do this? Any objections?

— John Howell

Colorado Springs