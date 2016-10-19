October 19, 2016 News » Local News

City's 2C work rolling along 

The city had spent only $17 million through September from a road tax that's likely brought in twice that amount from a new tax approved by voters last year, but city officials say the repaving program is on track in its first year.

Dubbed 2C for the ballot measure passed in November 2015, the roads program will have paved 215 lane miles by the end of the construction season, the city said in a release. As of last week, 183 lane miles had been paved; 75,136 feet of curb and gutter replaced; 133,447 square feet of sidewalks replaced; 201 pedestrian ramps built and 98,265 tons of asphalt poured.

Money collected this year but not spent will roll into next year's paving.

  • Officials say the repaving program is on track in its first year

