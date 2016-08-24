August 24, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

CO House District 18 race is assured 

By

Tools

click to enlarge Rep. Pete Lee - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Rep. Pete Lee

A race for House District 18 is assured, as incumbent Democrat Pete Lee faces a newcomer Republican chosen to replace Sonya Rose, who withdrew to spend more time caring for her special-needs child.

On Aug. 18, a vacancy committee chose Cameron Forth, a land surveyor. Because there wasn't a quorum, state party chair Steve House had to make the selection and he followed the committee's recommendation. Forth told the committee he ran unaffiliated for a congressional seat in another state some time ago and supports Donald Trump.

Lee first won the seat in 2010. If elected in November, it would be his final term under term limits. 


More Local News »

  • Incumbent Democrat Pete Lee faces a newcomer Republican, Cameron Forth.

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

Popular Events

  • FAC/CC Listening Session @ Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Music Room

    • Thu., Sept. 8, 7:30-9 a.m. and Mon., Sept. 26, 7-8:30 p.m.

  • Buffalo Run Overdose Awareness @ Speak Easy Vape Lounge

    • Fri., Aug. 26, 8 p.m. $10

  • User Submitted
    Phoenix Multisport 5K Race/ 3K Walk @ America the Beautiful Park

    • Sat., Sept. 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $15-$35
    • Buy Tickets

  • FAC/CC Listening Session @ CC's Packard Hall

    • Wed., Sept. 14, 4:30-6 p.m.

  • User Submitted
    Hike for HomeAid (Volunteer Opportunities)

    • Through Sept. 5 $25 registration fee
More »

More by Pam Zubeck

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation