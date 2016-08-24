CO House District 18 race is assured 

click to enlarge File photo

Rep. Pete Lee

A race for House District 18 is assured, as incumbent Democrat Pete Lee faces a newcomer Republican chosen to replace Sonya Rose, who withdrew to spend more time caring for her special-needs child.

On Aug. 18, a vacancy committee chose Cameron Forth, a land surveyor. Because there wasn't a quorum, state party chair Steve House had to make the selection and he followed the committee's recommendation. Forth told the committee he ran unaffiliated for a congressional seat in another state some time ago and supports Donald Trump.

Lee first won the seat in 2010. If elected in November, it would be his final term under term limits.

