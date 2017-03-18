Cogstone Brewing Company celebrates one year true to form 

click to enlarge Matthew Schniper

Cogstone just celebrated its first anniversary, and has stayed pretty true to the form we first found them in. That means we find a respectable 10-deep list of house beers (we get 4-ounce samples, $1.25 each), brewed tightly to style, but deviating a bit from descriptive tasting notes provided by table talkers.Duck-fat fries ($5.95) are notably crispier this visit, the perfect post-Palmer Park cycling treat, along with a cream-bleeding burrata ($6.95) on baguette rounds heightened by a sweet balsamic reduction. To the beers: clarity and carbonation are uniformly on point but for a Kolsch we feel could be crisper. The house IPA’s creamy and aromatic, while the chai brown shows nice spice restraint. Cogstone’s Belgians aren’t yeast-heavy, heading towards a barley wine in the dark strong, and only faintly hoppy in the Belgian pale. An Altbier exudes an unexpected coffee vibe, and a nitro barley stout sends us off on a smooth note.