Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 18, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Cogstone Brewing Company celebrates one year true to form 

By

Tools

click to enlarge MATTHEW SCHNIPER
  • Matthew Schniper

Cogstone just celebrated its first anniversary, and has stayed pretty true to the form we first found them in. That means we find a respectable 10-deep list of house beers (we get 4-ounce samples, $1.25 each), brewed tightly to style, but deviating a bit from descriptive tasting notes provided by table talkers.

Duck-fat fries ($5.95) are notably crispier this visit, the perfect post-Palmer Park cycling treat, along with a cream-bleeding burrata ($6.95) on baguette rounds heightened by a sweet balsamic reduction. To the beers: clarity and carbonation are uniformly on point but for a Kolsch we feel could be crisper. The house IPA’s creamy and aromatic, while the chai brown shows nice spice restraint. Cogstone’s Belgians aren’t yeast-heavy, heading towards a barley wine in the dark strong, and only faintly hoppy in the Belgian pale. An Altbier exudes an unexpected coffee vibe, and a nitro barley stout sends us off on a smooth note.

More Dining Reviews »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation