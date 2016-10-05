Colorado College, Fine Arts Center net grants 

click to enlarge Courtesy FAC

Colorado College and the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center announced Monday a total of $3.5 million in foundation grants from local and national foundations. Of that, $2 million from the John E. and Margaret L. Lane Foundation will go to the FAC's permanent endowment.

"We believe the mission of the Fine Arts Center is vital to the city of Colorado Springs," said Lane Foundation trustee Phil Lane in a release. "We hope the Lane Foundation's support will inspire others in our community to redouble their investment in this vital institution, now stewarded by Colorado College."

The FAC was also gifted $330,000 from the Marie Walsh Sharpe Arts Foundation.

CC also received $1.2 million from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, an international organization, to further CC's arts education. CC's Director of Advancement Communications John Wallace calls the grants "hopefully a sign of good things to come in the future."