October 05, 2016 Visual Arts » Art News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Colorado College, Fine Arts Center net grants 

By

Tools

click to enlarge COURTESY FAC
  • Courtesy FAC

Colorado College and the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center announced Monday a total of $3.5 million in foundation grants from local and national foundations. Of that, $2 million from the John E. and Margaret L. Lane Foundation will go to the FAC's permanent endowment.

"We believe the mission of the Fine Arts Center is vital to the city of Colorado Springs," said Lane Foundation trustee Phil Lane in a release. "We hope the Lane Foundation's support will inspire others in our community to redouble their investment in this vital institution, now stewarded by Colorado College."

The FAC was also gifted $330,000 from the Marie Walsh Sharpe Arts Foundation.

CC also received $1.2 million from the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, an international organization, to further CC's arts education. CC's Director of Advancement Communications John Wallace calls the grants "hopefully a sign of good things to come in the future."

More Art News »

  • "We believe the mission of the Fine Arts Center is vital to the city of Colorado Springs."

Tags:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Art News

Readers also liked…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    We're All Mad Here @ The Gallery Below

    • Oct. 7-31

  • User Submitted
    "There is No Box!": Exploring the Value of Business Supporting the Arts @ Penrose Library

    • Wed., Oct. 12, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. $10
    • Buy Tickets

  • Manitou Skeleton Craze @ Downtown Manitou Springs

    • Through Nov. 1

  • Pikes Peak Arts Council Award Ceremony @ Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center

    • $30-$40

  • User Submitted
    Opening Night @ The Gallery Below

    • Fri., Oct. 7
More »

More by Griffin Swartzell

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation