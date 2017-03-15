Reddit
March 15, 2017

Colorado defense attorneys call for investigation into DUI testing machines 

The Colorado Criminal Defense Bar is asking Gov. John Hickenlooper to order an investigation into certification of devices used to test breath alcohol levels in DUI suspects.

The group alleges in a press release that the Colorado Department of Health and Environment forged signatures attesting the machines were certified by a technician who now says the work was done by temporary workers who never performed certifications before and were ordered to forge his signature.

Michael Barnhill says the lab manager told others to forge his signature to certify the Intoxilyzer machines, for which the state paid $1 million, the release said. The release also notes the department was suspended in 2013 for other misconduct related to handling of blood samples in DUI cases.


