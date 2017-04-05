Colorado Springs craft beer, spirits and wine producers map 

Breweries

1. Bristol Brewing Company

1604 S. Cascade Ave., bristolbrewing.com

One of the town pioneers, super community-engaged; we're loving the Forgotten Genius series.

2. Bierwerks

121 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, facebook.com/bierwerks

Woodland Park's answer to German-styled beer. A lively destination with a great patio area.

3. Brues Alehouse Brewing Company

120 Riverwalk Place, Pueblo, bruesalehouse.com

Consistently good brews; the Boneman Blonde excels and the Manther Milk Stout mixes beautifully in beer cocktails.

4. Cerberus Brewing Company

702 W. Colorado Ave., cerberusbrewingco.com

A rainbow of precision-brewed beers, plus gourmet bites. Look for barrel-aged brews soon.

5. Colorado Common Hard Cider

4655 Town Center Drive, #130, coloradocommon.com

Look for bottles at liquor stores, or see what's on tap. The Summit House Cider sports a fun wild yeast funk.

6. Cogstone Brewing Company

3858 Village Seven Road, cogstonebrewing.com

Certified beer judges brew ambitious, offbeat recipes alongside house-baked pizzas.

7. Colorado Mountain Brewery

1110 Interquest Pkwy.; 600 S. 21st St., cmbrew.com

The seasoned, former Phantom Canyon brewer sets the tone; seasonals like a chai porter are a highlight.

8. Fieldhouse Brewing Company

521 S. Tejon St., fieldhousebrew.com

Catch fun small-batch Test Tap Wednesdays, gluten-free brews and the popular Sticky Paws honey wheat.

9. Fossil Craft Beer Company

2845 Ore Mill Road, #1, fossilbrewing.com

A solid and likable brewery with great one-offs; get the Mammoth IPA or Stone Age milk stout.

10. Goat Patch Brewing Company

2727 N. Cascade Ave., #123, goatpatchbrewing.com

Opening in Lincoln School, not soon enough, via former Colorado Mountain Brewery and Trinity brewer Darren Baze.

11. Gold Camp Brewing Company

1007 S. Tejon St., facebook.com/goldcampbrew

We always end up drinking IPAs here; recent specials include a Jameson oak chip Irish red and mint chocolate stout.

12. Great Storm Brewing Company

204 Mount View Lane, #3, greatstormbrewing.com

Just celebrated five years with its annual birthday cake double pilsner, plus a new chocolate cake porter. Go for nitro rum raisin stout.

13. Ice Cave Cider House

174 Washington St., Suite C, Monument, facebook.com/theicecaveciderhouse

A variety of tart, dry, European-style ciders served in an easy-to-miss, cozy taproom.

14. Iron Bird Brewing Company

402 S. Nevada Ave., ironbirdbrewing.com

Featuring English-style cask ales, unique to town, creamy and delightful. The Propaganda IPA leads with lovely citrus.

15. JAKs Brewing Company

11860 Stapleton Drive, Peyton, jaksbrewing.com

The BlackJAK chocolate porter's a highlight, on nitro, and we've seen many a fine, high-ABV barrel-aged goody here.

16. Local Relic

320 S. Weber St., localrelic.com

What they lack in flagship brews, they make up for with ambitious, esoteric offerings. A recent tobacco beer blew our minds.

17. Lost Friend Brewing Company

2458 Montebello Square Drive, lostfriendbrewing.com

Coming soon, flagships already announced online.

18. Manitou Brewing Company

725 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, manitou-brewing.com

Produces quickly rotating lists of excellent beers, winning World Beer Cup awards in 2016.

19. Nano 108 Brewing Company

2402 Waynoka Road, nano108brewing.com

A standout for experimentation and its ever-changing lineup; recently hosted a tapping of four porters: CO2, nitro, vanilla and raspberry. Fun.

20. Paradox Beer Company

10 Buffalo Court, Divide, paradoxbeercompany.com

Your stop for sour beers and crazy (good) barrel-aged blends. Example: Skully No.35, a sour brewed with plums and sea salt, oak wine barrel aged.

21. Peaks N Pines Brewery

4005 Tutt Blvd., peaksnpinesbrewery.com

High-precision, fastidiously to-style brews, and it's within eye-shot of Security Service Field for game nights.

22. Phantom Canyon Brewing Company

2 E. Pikes Peak Ave., phantomcanyon.com

Another of our original breweries, time-tested. We're loving the Two Headed Dog Imperial IPA and creative seasonals.

23. Pikes Peak Brewing

1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, pikespeakbrewing.com

A very consistent and fine outfit, with cans flooding the market. Tough choice: Elephant Rock IPA or Summit House oatmeal stout?

24. Red Leg Brewing

4630 Forge Road, Suite B, redlegbrewing.com

Veteran-run, military-themed, earned a World Beer Cup win last year; catch Saturday firkin tappings and a lot of heart.

25. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery

3316 Cinema Point, rockbottom.com

A chain outfit with a local brewer at the helm. Catch rotating cask-conditioned beers.

26. Rocky Mountain Brewer

625 Paonia St., therockymountainbrewery.com

A highly creative and playful crew, award-winners for seasonal field beers. An abundance of styles sold in cans on-site — recently up to 20.

27. Smiling Toad Brewing Co.

1757 S. Eighth St., smilingtoadbrewery.com

We're big fans of the IPa Freely, but always appreciate the team's offbeat touches, like an orange blossom IPA and prickly pear blonde.

28. Storybook Brewing

3121A N. El Paso St., storybookbrewing.com

Java Dragon Porter: Get it, on nitro. The Gnomish Beer Goggles APA is also worthy of inquiry. A strong brew house.

29. Trinity Brewing Company

1466 Garden of the Gods Road, trinitybrew.com

Highly awarded, Saison-focused. Catch One Ear Wednesdays and First Saturday Firkins.

30. Triple S Brewing Company

318 E. Colorado Ave., triplesbrewing.com

Expect sound flagship brews and a selection of rotating options. Tagline: "The only Cicerone Certified brewery in Colorado Springs."

31. Ute Pass Brewing Company

209 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, utepassbrewingcompany.com

Having fun with brews like The Goose is Loose Nitro Gooseberry Caribbean Stout. Also completed a hemp beer series.

32. Whistle Pig Brewing

1840 Dominion Way, whistlepigbrewing.com

They experienced a rough start but showed much improvement on our most recent visit. Some folks prefer the Whistle Piss cream ale.

Distilleries

33. 3 Hundred Days of Shine

279 Beacon Lite Road, Unit G, Monument, 3hundreddays.com

Interesting and excellent moonshine renditions, from classic apple pie to Rocky Mountain Sweet Tea and the alluring Colorado Honey.

34. Axe and the Oak

1604 S. Cascade Ave., axeandtheoak.com

Serving award-winning Bourbon-styled whiskey, which informs awesome cocktails in the Whiskey House at Ivywild School.

35. Black Bear Distillery

10375 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls, blackbeardistillery.com

Offering moonshine made with heritage corn. Coming soon: rum, Irish-style whiskey and more.

36. Blue Fish Distillery

5745 Industrial Place, Suite A, facebook.com/bluefishdistillery

This one-man operation produces white rum, vodka and moonshine, hosting a tiny taproom for neat samplings.

37. Cockpit Craft Distillery

4893 Galley Road, cockpitdistillery.com

Drink military aircraft-named whiskey, rum and vodka on the tail of a WWII-era C-45 transport plane turned cool bar counter.

38. Colorado Gold Distillery

4242 N. Nevada Ave., facebook.com/ColoradoGoldSpirits

Recently moved from Cedaredge, this distillery produces award-winning whiskey and hemp vodka.

39. Distillery 291

1647 S. Tejon St., distillery291.com

Fantastic, highly awarded whiskies, from a rye white dog to the aspen-stave-finished Colorado label and ski-slope-friendly DECC citrus clove liqueur.

40. Lee Spirits Co.

110 E. Boulder St., leespirits.com

Gin, gin infusions and vintage liqueur recipes, with outstanding authentic drinks prepared by seasoned bartenders.

Winery

41. Black Forest Meadery

6755 Shoup Road, Unit A, Black Forest, blackforestmeadery.com

Meads start with Colorado honey, aged on oak chips. Try the Wild Fire, brewed with rose hips, or the clean, refreshing Melody in the Meadows.