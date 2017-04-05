Colorado Springs craft beer, spirits and wine producers map 

1. Bristol Brewing Company
1604 S. Cascade Ave., bristolbrewing.com
One of the town pioneers, super community-engaged; we're loving the Forgotten Genius series.
2. Bierwerks
121 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, facebook.com/bierwerks
Woodland Park's answer to German-styled beer. A lively destination with a great patio area.
3. Brues Alehouse Brewing Company
120 Riverwalk Place, Pueblo, bruesalehouse.com
Consistently good brews; the Boneman Blonde excels and the Manther Milk Stout mixes beautifully in beer cocktails.
4. Cerberus Brewing Company
702 W. Colorado Ave., cerberusbrewingco.com
A rainbow of precision-brewed beers, plus gourmet bites. Look for barrel-aged brews soon.
5. Colorado Common Hard Cider
4655 Town Center Drive, #130, coloradocommon.com
Look for bottles at liquor stores, or see what's on tap. The Summit House Cider sports a fun wild yeast funk.
6. Cogstone Brewing Company
3858 Village Seven Road, cogstonebrewing.com
Certified beer judges brew ambitious, offbeat recipes alongside house-baked pizzas.
7. Colorado Mountain Brewery
1110 Interquest Pkwy.; 600 S. 21st St., cmbrew.com
The seasoned, former Phantom Canyon brewer sets the tone; seasonals like a chai porter are a highlight.
8. Fieldhouse Brewing Company
521 S. Tejon St., fieldhousebrew.com
Catch fun small-batch Test Tap Wednesdays, gluten-free brews and the popular Sticky Paws honey wheat.
9. Fossil Craft Beer Company
2845 Ore Mill Road, #1, fossilbrewing.com
A solid and likable brewery with great one-offs; get the Mammoth IPA or Stone Age milk stout.
10. Goat Patch Brewing Company
2727 N. Cascade Ave., #123, goatpatchbrewing.com
Opening in Lincoln School, not soon enough, via former Colorado Mountain Brewery and Trinity brewer Darren Baze.
11. Gold Camp Brewing Company
1007 S. Tejon St., facebook.com/goldcampbrew
We always end up drinking IPAs here; recent specials include a Jameson oak chip Irish red and mint chocolate stout.
12. Great Storm Brewing Company
204 Mount View Lane, #3, greatstormbrewing.com
Just celebrated five years with its annual birthday cake double pilsner, plus a new chocolate cake porter. Go for nitro rum raisin stout.
13. Ice Cave Cider House
174 Washington St., Suite C, Monument, facebook.com/theicecaveciderhouse
A variety of tart, dry, European-style ciders served in an easy-to-miss, cozy taproom.
14. Iron Bird Brewing Company
402 S. Nevada Ave., ironbirdbrewing.com
Featuring English-style cask ales, unique to town, creamy and delightful. The Propaganda IPA leads with lovely citrus.
15. JAKs Brewing Company
11860 Stapleton Drive, Peyton, jaksbrewing.com
The BlackJAK chocolate porter's a highlight, on nitro, and we've seen many a fine, high-ABV barrel-aged goody here.
16. Local Relic
320 S. Weber St., localrelic.com
What they lack in flagship brews, they make up for with ambitious, esoteric offerings. A recent tobacco beer blew our minds.
17. Lost Friend Brewing Company
2458 Montebello Square Drive, lostfriendbrewing.com
Coming soon, flagships already announced online.
18. Manitou Brewing Company
725 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, manitou-brewing.com
Produces quickly rotating lists of excellent beers, winning World Beer Cup awards in 2016.
19. Nano 108 Brewing Company
2402 Waynoka Road, nano108brewing.com
A standout for experimentation and its ever-changing lineup; recently hosted a tapping of four porters: CO2, nitro, vanilla and raspberry. Fun.
20. Paradox Beer Company
10 Buffalo Court, Divide, paradoxbeercompany.com
Your stop for sour beers and crazy (good) barrel-aged blends. Example: Skully No.35, a sour brewed with plums and sea salt, oak wine barrel aged.
21. Peaks N Pines Brewery
4005 Tutt Blvd., peaksnpinesbrewery.com
High-precision, fastidiously to-style brews, and it's within eye-shot of Security Service Field for game nights.
22. Phantom Canyon Brewing Company
2 E. Pikes Peak Ave., phantomcanyon.com
Another of our original breweries, time-tested. We're loving the Two Headed Dog Imperial IPA and creative seasonals.
23. Pikes Peak Brewing
1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, pikespeakbrewing.com
A very consistent and fine outfit, with cans flooding the market. Tough choice: Elephant Rock IPA or Summit House oatmeal stout?
24. Red Leg Brewing
4630 Forge Road, Suite B, redlegbrewing.com
Veteran-run, military-themed, earned a World Beer Cup win last year; catch Saturday firkin tappings and a lot of heart.
25. Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery
3316 Cinema Point, rockbottom.com
A chain outfit with a local brewer at the helm. Catch rotating cask-conditioned beers.
26. Rocky Mountain Brewer
625 Paonia St., therockymountainbrewery.com
A highly creative and playful crew, award-winners for seasonal field beers. An abundance of styles sold in cans on-site — recently up to 20.
27. Smiling Toad Brewing Co.
1757 S. Eighth St., smilingtoadbrewery.com
We're big fans of the IPa Freely, but always appreciate the team's offbeat touches, like an orange blossom IPA and prickly pear blonde.
28. Storybook Brewing
3121A N. El Paso St., storybookbrewing.com
Java Dragon Porter: Get it, on nitro. The Gnomish Beer Goggles APA is also worthy of inquiry. A strong brew house.
29. Trinity Brewing Company
1466 Garden of the Gods Road, trinitybrew.com
Highly awarded, Saison-focused. Catch One Ear Wednesdays and First Saturday Firkins.
30. Triple S Brewing Company
318 E. Colorado Ave., triplesbrewing.com
Expect sound flagship brews and a selection of rotating options. Tagline: "The only Cicerone Certified brewery in Colorado Springs."
31. Ute Pass Brewing Company
209 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, utepassbrewingcompany.com
Having fun with brews like The Goose is Loose Nitro Gooseberry Caribbean Stout. Also completed a hemp beer series.
32. Whistle Pig Brewing
1840 Dominion Way, whistlepigbrewing.com
They experienced a rough start but showed much improvement on our most recent visit. Some folks prefer the Whistle Piss cream ale.
33. 3 Hundred Days of Shine
279 Beacon Lite Road, Unit G, Monument, 3hundreddays.com
Interesting and excellent moonshine renditions, from classic apple pie to Rocky Mountain Sweet Tea and the alluring Colorado Honey.
34. Axe and the Oak
1604 S. Cascade Ave., axeandtheoak.com
Serving award-winning Bourbon-styled whiskey, which informs awesome cocktails in the Whiskey House at Ivywild School.
35. Black Bear Distillery
10375 Ute Pass Ave., Green Mountain Falls, blackbeardistillery.com
Offering moonshine made with heritage corn. Coming soon: rum, Irish-style whiskey and more.
36. Blue Fish Distillery
5745 Industrial Place, Suite A, facebook.com/bluefishdistillery
This one-man operation produces white rum, vodka and moonshine, hosting a tiny taproom for neat samplings.
37. Cockpit Craft Distillery
4893 Galley Road, cockpitdistillery.com
Drink military aircraft-named whiskey, rum and vodka on the tail of a WWII-era C-45 transport plane turned cool bar counter.
38. Colorado Gold Distillery
4242 N. Nevada Ave., facebook.com/ColoradoGoldSpirits
Recently moved from Cedaredge, this distillery produces award-winning whiskey and hemp vodka.
39. Distillery 291
1647 S. Tejon St., distillery291.com
Fantastic, highly awarded whiskies, from a rye white dog to the aspen-stave-finished Colorado label and ski-slope-friendly DECC citrus clove liqueur.
40. Lee Spirits Co.
110 E. Boulder St., leespirits.com
Gin, gin infusions and vintage liqueur recipes, with outstanding authentic drinks prepared by seasoned bartenders.
41. Black Forest Meadery
6755 Shoup Road, Unit A, Black Forest, blackforestmeadery.com
Meads start with Colorado honey, aged on oak chips. Try the Wild Fire, brewed with rose hips, or the clean, refreshing Melody in the Meadows.