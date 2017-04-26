Colorado Springs education guide (plus digital flip-book) 

click image Click the cover for the digital flip-book edition of the Independent (Education Guide p. 33).

CIVA Charter High School

Email: joni.landry@d11.org

Phone: 719/633-1306

Website: civacharterschool.org

CIVA High School is a college preparatory public charter school with a unique arts emphasis and international program. CIVA's small class sizes and supportive and safe atmosphere provide a one-of-a-kind experience where teachers know students by name, and where students respect and care for one another.

At CIVA, authorized by Colorado Springs District 11, students are thoroughly prepared for collegiate success when they graduate. CIVA limits its yearly enrollment to ensure we provide each student with a small and safe environment that fosters tremendous academic and character growth.

CIVA's pedagogical approach is gleaned from Quantum Learning, a brain-based research model that has resulted in amazing academic and artistic accomplishments for our students. CIVA also builds the values of sound character growth with our emphasis on nine keys of excellence.

CIVA offers our students small personal classrooms with professional teachers who specialize in creating engaging and challenging lessons. Our dedication to small classrooms provides the teachers with the context to truly understand the students in order to orchestrate enhanced and rigorous growth.

Perhaps the best aspect of CIVA is the dynamic peer culture. It is the students that make CIVA such a safe and comfortable place to learn and develop. When students enjoy a healthy community they encourage one another to live up to their best regarding academics, the arts, and athletics. Our welcoming culture is enriched by our focus on international students. Each year CIVA hosts over 10 percent of our students from other countries.

Contact CIVA at 719/633-1306 to schedule your interview.

Colorado Springs School District 11

Email: donna.hines@d11.org

Phone: 719/520-2000

Website: d11.org

School District 11's vision is "Every student prepared for a world yet to be imagined." As the region's largest and oldest school district, D11's history is rich, and the education D11 provides to area children continues to be the best education available. But just like your house, the District's buildings need continuous maintenance, and the District resources need to be maintained. Technology is changing, and to competitively educate students, outdated technology must be replaced. To attract and maintain quality teachers and staff, salaries must remain competitive. With all of this in mind, it is important to know that state funding for K-12 education has been slashed dramatically over the years. When the recession started in 2008, the state made significant budget cuts, with education being cut at approximately $1,000/student; those funds have yet to be restored. What's more, School District 11 will not see any operating funds as a result of the marijuana ballot initiative. A small amount of revenue from marijuana taxes is placed in a state capital construction account for matching grants to school districts. District 11 typically does not qualify for these grants, based on the district's large assessed valuation.

Quality schools are important to everyone. Even if you no longer have students in school, it is important to remember that one of the most significant factors in local property values is the schools in the neighborhood. Well-maintained schools with solid instructional programs are the lifeblood of any neighborhood. The future viability of our city relies on the strength of our schools. Because of these factors, the District 11 Board of Education wants you to be an informed voter and know the facts about a mill levy override proposal that will be on the ballot in November. Please visit d11.org/MLO and get the facts.

District 11 Gifted & Talented Program

Email: hillary.charles@d11.org

Phone: 719/520-2464

Website: d11.org/ GT

Colorado Springs School District 11 Gifted & Talented Program is committed to providing challenging learning experiences for all gifted and high-ability learners that build on individual strengths and optimize academic potential. Our goal is to collaborate with different content areas and departments such as ELL and Special Education to ensure all of our populations in gifted education are appropriately served.

Every school site in District 11 employs a Gifted Resource Teacher. Self-contained classes of gifted and high-ability students are also available in our Gifted Magnet Programs in third through eighth grades, which allows students to learn with intellectual peers. Whether it be a Gifted Magnet Program, your neighborhood school, or a choice school, students in our program are provided opportunities for enrichment, extension, and/or acceleration, as well as support for their social and emotional needs.

Please contact the District 11 Gifted & Talented Office for more information: 719/520-2464 or d11.org/GT.

Early Connections Learning Centers

Email: info@earlyconnections.org

Phone: 719/632-1754

Website: earlyconnections.org

• Weekly field trips

• Literacy-based curriculum

• Fun with art, science and math

• Breakfast, lunch and snack

• Ages 6 to 12

Enroll by calling 719/632-1754 ext. 1001

Mountain Song Community School

Email: info@mountainsongschool.com

Phone: 719/203-6364

Website: mountainsongschool.com

Mountain Song Community School is a public Waldorf charter school dedicated to providing developmentally appropriate and academically rigorous education to children in the Pikes Peak region. Nestled in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains in historic Old Colorado City, this 4-year-old K-8 charter school is part of a growing global education movement for a more meaningful and holistic approach to public education.

Our dynamic and integrative approaches to education, rooted in the philosophy and pedagogical methods of Rudolf Steiner, engage the "whole child" through movement, art, music, and practical hands-on learning.

We protect and nurture children's intrinsic love of learning and strive to meet them where they are in their development through practical, outdoor education, earth sciences, creative and business writing, handwork, and community projects. Our students develop critical thinking skills, civic-mindedness, and a highly developed appreciation of culture and art with a solid academic and social foundation that will prepare them for high school, college, and beyond.

If you're interested in enrolling your K- to eighth-grade student in our regular or homeschool enrichment classes for 2017-2018, contact Sarah White at sarahwhite@mountainsongschool.com or at 719/203-6364.

Visit us at mountainsongschool.com or like us on Facebook for more information.

Mountain Vista Home School Academy

Email: ypadilla@hsd2.org

Phone: 719/579-2160

Website: mvhsa.hsd2.org

Mountain Vista Home School Academy is dedicated to providing enriching academic and social opportunities for home-schooled students in a dynamic learning environment.

Mountain Vista Home School Academy is a one-day-per-week home school enrichment program serving home-schooled students in the Pikes Peak region in grades K-12. Classes include Technology, Music, Science, Art, Language Arts, and Social Studies. In addition to core classes, many extracurricular activities are available for students, including fencing, drama, Rubik's Cube club, art club, and yearbook club to name a few. Other community-building events include the Winter Showcase, SAM (science, art, music) Event, and an annual Book Swap and Sale. Community partners include Pikes Peak Community College and Colorado Springs Conservatory.

We invite you to visit us at 2400 Slater Ave., located just west of I-25 and Circle Drive. Feel free to call us with questions as we are always excited to share the educational opportunities available to home-schooled students at the school.

Registration for the 2017-18 school year begins on May 1, 2017. Please visit our website and click on the enrollment link to complete registration and to be placed on our email list. Tuesday and Wednesday offer grades K-6; Thursdays offer grades 5-9; Friday grade offerings are 7-12.

Pikes Peak Community College

Email: admissions@ppcc.edu

Phone: 719/502-2000

Website: ppcc.edu

The largest, most diverse higher-ed institution in Southern Colorado, PPCC offers more than 150 programs at three campuses and online. Its 19,000 students range from high school grads seeking excellent cost-effective transfer paths, to veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce, to the unemployed or underemployed looking for fresh starts in such high-paying careers as cybersecurity, accounting, industrial manufacturing and construction. Students find more paths to success here than Colorado has mountain trails.

Register at ppcc.edu.

Pikes Peak Community College – Community Classes

Email: contactce@ppcc.edu

Phone: 719/502-2404

Website: ppcc.edu/community-classes

Maybe you want to turn your photography hobby into a serious business. Maybe you need skills to move up the ladder at work. Or maybe you're done with work and figuring out how to afford retirement. Community Classes at PPCC are all about helping you find that next phase of work or life. You'll find classes in art, estate planning, entrepreneurship, home repair, maximizing Social Security, genealogy, computers and so much more.

Register at ppcc.edu/community-classes

Pikes Peak Community College – Teen College

Email: contactce@ppcc.edu

Phone: 719/502-2404

Website: ppcc.edu/teencollege

Kids can design their own video game, whip up a gourmet dessert, create their own app, feed a boa constrictor, thwart a cyber attack, build a robot and even blow stuff up (in a safe way) at Pikes Peak Community College's Teen College. The college has created these week-long, seriously fun immersive experiences to introduce teens to real college programs in ways they will never forget. We believe that summer camp can do more than get your kids off the couch. It can spark interest in a career. For incoming middle school students (and one week for incoming 10th and 11th graders). Weekly sessions are available morning or afternoon or both, June 5 to July 28. Most classes are held at the college's Centennial Campus at 5675 S. Academy Blvd., and a few are held at the Rampart Range Campus at 11195 Hwy. 83.

Register at ppcc.edu/teencollege.

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

Email: cathycimino@elpasoco.com

Phone: 719/667-3730

Website: ppwfc.org

The one-stop shop for education and workforce needs for ages 16 to 24. The Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Young Adult Program is a federally funded program designed to assist teens and young adults who need help attaining education and career goals. If you're out of school and looking for a job or educational program, let us help! Our Governor's Summer Job Hunt is a year-round job preparation and referral service for young adults. All services at no cost.

Visit us online at ppwfc.org or speak to our counselors today: 719/667-3860.

University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Email: go@uccs.edu

Phone: 719/255-8227

Website: uccs.edu/academics

UCCS continually evaluates the needs of students, employers, and the community and creates degree programs aligned with those needs. Here are a few that we recently created.

• Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science — This degree provides undergraduate education for a wide variety of health professions — athletic trainer, exercise physiologist, medical physician, occupational therapist, physical therapist, physician assistant, cardiac rehabilitation specialist, and strength and conditioning specialist. This degree will prepare you for advanced professional degree programs.

• Bachelor of Arts in Inclusive Elementary Education — Unique in Colorado, this multi-credential teacher education program prepares teachers to successfully meet the needs of all children. Upon completion, you will be recommended for initial licensure in Elementary Education (K-6), as well as two endorsements:

— Special Education Generalist (ages 5-21)

— Culturally and Linguistically Diverse Education, more commonly known as English as a Second Language (K-12)

• Bachelor of Science in Engineering Education — The College of Engineering and Applied Science offers an interdisciplinary Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Education in conjunction with the College of Education and the UCCSTeach program. This program starts with math and science curriculum, then broadens with engineering and technology instruction. Your degree will be conferred by the College of Engineering and sanctioned by the College of Education.

This degree represents a paradigm shift by preparing educators with a background in engineering as well as in education, math, and the traditional sciences. Graduates completing this new degree will be eligible for educator licensing in Colorado in both math and science.

University of Northern Colorado, Colorado Springs Center

Email: ExCinfo@unco.edu

Phone: 719/661-7947

Website: extended.unco.edu

UNC offers students the best educational experience in Colorado with innovative academic programs, and talented, devoted professors who are passionate about bringing research to students in the classroom and in the field.

By connecting teaching and research, UNC offers students a unique experience with over 200 undergraduate, graduate, extended campus and online programs, all designed to help you pursue your goals and find your path.

A four-year doctoral-granting university, UNC is uniquely positioned to advance knowledge through discovery because of its just-right size, expert faculty and tradition of research and hands-on learning.

UNC's Extended Campus in Colorado Springs makes it possible for you to pursue your career goals through outstanding coursework in highly regarded programs, mentored by faculty who have professional field experience.

UNC tailors coursework to fit your unique needs as an adult learner. Most UNC Extended Campus courses and programs are delivered by the same faculty who teach on campus. They are experts who keep up-to-date with — and create! —the latest advances in their fields. UNC faculty who take part in off-campus and online instruction are among our most enthusiastic instructors. They are excited about the opportunity to reach learners who otherwise wouldn't make it to campus or be able to attend a traditionally scheduled offering.

UNC's rigorous coursework is founded on integrity and caring. You'll meet your professional goals, experience engaging coursework and find that rich learning opportunities take place both face-to-face and from a distance.

By the numbers:

• 100-plus undergraduate programs

• 100-plus graduate programs

• Student-to-faculty ratio: 17:1

• 80-plus Extended Campus programs in Denver, Loveland, Colorado Springs or online.

• 60 percent of courses have fewer than 30 students

• 81 percent of UNC graduates are employed or attending graduate school within a year

For complete registration details, please visit extended.unco.edu.

The Vanguard School

Email: Keisha.Davis@TheVanguardSchool.com

Phone: 719/471-1999 ext. 254

Website: TheVanguardSchool.com

The Vanguard School Summer Semester is offering a multitude of options for all students! Our enrichment programs feature art, drama, STEM, and Lego classes. Sports camps and academic classes include math, writing, German, and many more options! Sign up for Summer Semester at TheVanguardSchool.com today!

The Vanguard School will provide a variety of summer camps, enrichment programs, sports camps, and summer school courses this year. In addition to academic courses that help students catch up academically over the summer, The Vanguard School will also host several unique and exciting courses such as the following:

• Camp Invention: June 12-16

Is your child interested in creating, building, designing, and inventing? Do they thrive on teamwork and participating in hands-on learning? Sign them up for this year's Camp Invention where they will be able to create their own personal spy gadget alarm box, explore a distant new exoplanet, launch water rockets, build bubble blasters, and much more!

Sign up: tinyurl.com/Vanguard-InventNow.

• Lego Camps: June 19-23 and July 17-21

Have your child join expert educators from June 19-23 as they introduce students to STEM principles using Lego materials. Stick around for Round Two during July 17-21 as students are introduced to engineering principles by designing and building projects such as X-Wings, R2 units, and other projects fit for young Jedis! Always a favorite enrichment program, our Lego Camps are a yearly hit.

Sign up: tinyurl.com/Vanguard-Lego.

• Science Playhouse: June 26-30 and July 10-14

Join the leading after-school STEM enrichment program in Colorado Springs by registering your child for their STEMtastic or Robot Warz Camps! Science Playhouse is a hands-on science and technology lab that makes STEM exciting, interesting, and incredibly fun!

Sign up: scienceplayhouse.com.

For a detailed listing of all summer classes, enrichment programs, and sports camps The Vanguard School has to offer, visit our website. Course descriptions and registration are available at TheVanguardSchool.com.