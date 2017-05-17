Colorado Springs Events Center to double in size after expansion 

click to enlarge Courtesy RJ Promotions

The Colorado Springs Event Center at Rustic Hills will expand to double its 45,000-square-foot size. Kevin Hummer, owner and CEO of RJ Promotions in St. Joseph, Missouri, an event management company that operates the venue, said in a release the expansion stems from show promoters wanting a larger facility.

Since it opened in the former Long's Drugs in 2011, the Event Center has hosted an array of events, including RV and gun shows, pet expos and food and beverage festivals. The plan calls for expanding into the former Albertson's store to the south.

The city lacks event space with the pending July closure of Mortgage Solutions Financial Expo Center on North Nevada Avenue. Norris-Penrose Event Center also plans an expansion.