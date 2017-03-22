Colorado Springs medical marijuana working group adds pro-industry members 

Two new, pro-marijuana members have been appointed to the City of Colorado Springs' medical marijuana working group, which reviews and recommends local policy.

click to enlarge Courtesy Colorado College

Santiago Guerra

One is Santiago Guerra, a Colorado College Sociology Professor. He is currently researching the legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado, including the evolving relationship between medical marijuana and recreational marijuana. His background includes research pertaining to the War on Drugs and marginalized communities.

click to enlarge File photo

Cliff Black

Also new to the working group is attorney Cliff Black, who has spent time testifying before City Council regarding medical marijuana in Colorado Springs and has previously been involved in drafting local ordinances regarding medical marijuana. He was an attorney for Bob Crouse, whose case challenged police authority to destroy confiscated marijuana before the owner has been convicted of a crime. The Colorado Supreme Court eventually ruled in favor of cops' ability to destroy such evidence.