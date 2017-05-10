Search
May 10, 2017 News » Local News

Colorado Springs Police pick up the pace on response times 

cspdbadge.png
During April, Colorado Springs police officers got to life-threatening calls faster than a year ago, but not as fast as in April 2015. It took them, on average, 11 minutes and 41 seconds to arrive at priority one calls — those posing an imminent life threat. The slowest responses came in Stetson Hills in the northeast, followed by the Falcon Division in the north.

In April 2016, the average response citywide was 12 minutes, 35 seconds, while in April 2015 police responded in an average time of 11 minutes, 18 seconds. Police Chief Pete Carey shifted officers from special units last fall to patrol after crime rose sharply and response times slowed.

