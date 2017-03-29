Colorado's marijuana plant limit shrinks 

click to enlarge File photo

Since legalization brought an influx of new growers, Colorado’s lawmakers have grappled with how to regulate marijuana cultivation in neighborhoods. Now, the Legislature appears to have reached a conclusion that pleases law enforcement but leaves many medical marijuana patients with limited options.House Bill 1220 originally changed the number of residential MMJ plants permissible under law from 99 per patient to 12 per residential property.Lawmakers then upped that limit to 16. More recently, the bill was amended in the Senate Judiciary Committee to allow up to 24 plants, so long as the grow is registered with state and local authorities. (Registration is confidential.) Unregistered grows would be limited to 12 plants.Because of all those amendments, the popular bill still needs legislative approvals before it can head to Gov. John Hickenlooper’s desk. (The legislation doesn’t change the limit for recreational grows: six per person and 12 per household.)The legislation also defines what qualifies as a plant (to allow for the fact that seedlings may not reach maturity) and specifies that local governments may further limit plant counts. The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County limit MMJ home grows to 12 plants.