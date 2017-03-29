Header Promo Spot
Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

March 29, 2017 News » Marijuana News

Colorado's marijuana plant limit shrinks 

By

Tools

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
Since legalization brought an influx of new growers, Colorado’s lawmakers have grappled with how to regulate marijuana cultivation in neighborhoods. Now, the Legislature appears to have reached a conclusion that pleases law enforcement but leaves many medical marijuana patients with limited options.

House Bill 1220 originally changed the number of residential MMJ plants permissible under law from 99 per patient to 12 per residential property.

Lawmakers then upped that limit to 16. More recently, the bill was amended in the Senate Judiciary Committee to allow up to 24 plants, so long as the grow is registered with state and local authorities. (Registration is confidential.) Unregistered grows would be limited to 12 plants.
Because of all those amendments, the popular bill still needs legislative approvals before it can head to Gov. John Hickenlooper’s desk. (The legislation doesn’t change the limit for recreational grows: six per person and 12 per household.)

The legislation also defines what qualifies as a plant (to allow for the fact that seedlings may not reach maturity) and specifies that local governments may further limit plant counts. The city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County limit MMJ home grows to 12 plants.

More Marijuana News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Marijuana News

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation