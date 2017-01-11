Colorado's pot czar, others exit 

click to enlarge

Gov. John Hickenlooper's office announced Jan. 5 that the state's director of marijuana coordination, Andrew Freedman (aka Colorado's "marijuana czar"), will leave to go into consulting. Since the election, rumors swirled that Freedman would take an equivalent post in Massachusetts, which just legalized recreational marijuana, but in actuality, he's setting his sights broader.

The firm he's just founded with two other marijuana policy aficionados will lend expertise to governments charged with implementing legalization.

Another top state regulator, Laura Harris, former head of Medical Marijuana Enforcement within the Department of Revenue, will also leave to head the Colorado Cannabis Chamber of Commerce.

Closer to home, the first journalist to own the marijuana beat, the Denver Post's Ricardo Baca, declared he'll no longer edit The Cannabist as he embarks on a new startup venture.