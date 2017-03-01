Coquette's move down Tejon underway 

click to enlarge
Coquette's Bistro
Say goodbye to the old Coquette's bar and, soon, hello to the new one.
For those who've never been to the Coquette's
location at 321 N Tejon St., time is running out. The revered spot, which readers voted Best Gluten-free and second-best Dessert and Bakery in 2016's Best Of awards, is moving to 616 S Tejon St.
, a former optometrist's office. As part of that move, the restaurant will be open through Sunday, March 5, closing after that. The new location should open in the second half of April — sometime between April 15 and May 1, says co-owner Michelle Marx
.
“We have great fans," she says. "It’s going to be hard for them for us to be closed for that long.”
But that doesn't mean Coquette's fans will be totally bereft of gluten-free goodies in March. Marx says that the retail bakery spot at 323 N Tejon St. will remain open through the end of the month. That, too, will open on south Tejon as a separate building, complete with casual café space for customers to enjoy a snack and cuppa outside of the restaurant.
The south Tejon location has more than 6,500 square feet of space, with two expandable party rooms. Expect expanded wine and cocktail lists behind the bar. And, in response to popular demand, Marx says they're finally able to add pizzas to their menu, something impossible at the current location.
The restaurant, which started as a creperie in Manitou, first opened in 2009, moving to its current restaurant and bakery spot in 2014, under the moniker Coquette's Bistro and Bakery. This new spot will be known simply as Coquette's.
The current Coquette's location won't be empty for long. Come April, Brother Luck
plans to open his new restaurant concept, IV by Brother Luck
, in the main restaurant space. And when May rolls around, look for Mark Henry's Rooster's House of Ramen
in the current bakery space.