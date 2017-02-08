COS Airport enters agreement with Uber for ground transportation 

click to enlarge You've got options at the airport.

Fly into the Colorado Springs Airport and you can now get picked up by an Uber driver. That’s as of Feb. 3, when the city entered into an operating agreement with the rideshare company that will let them provide ground transportation service. Uber’s competitor, Lyft, already does pickups and dropoffs at the airport, so now you’ve got options.In addition to price, availability and all the other details that help consumers make decisions, the two companies have recently differentiated themselves politically. When protests erupted at airports around the country in response to President Trump’s executive order barring the entry of people from seven Muslim majority countries, the New York-based nonprofit union Taxi Workers Alliance stood in solidarity with protesters rather than keep driving. Soon after, Uber turned off surge pricing at JFK International Airport in a move that some interpreted as an attempt to profit off the taxi drivers’ strike. The #deleteUber campaign began trending, as disgruntled app users discovered that the company’s CEO, Travis Kalanick, sat on the Trump administration’s business advisory committee. (Kalanick has since quit the committee and Uber has joined a lawsuit against the Trump administration's travel ban.)Lyft, which also offered rides during the strike but didn’t turn off surge pricing, made a big show of pledging to donate a million dollars to the American Civil Liberties Union.