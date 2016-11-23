November 23, 2016 News » Local News

CSURA hires director, again 

click to enlarge Jariah Walker - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Jariah Walker

After hiring long-time economic development and tourism executive Kitty Clemens as its director in August, the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority has a new leader.

Jariah Walker, who has been a property manager and most recently worked in the city's economic development department, was named acting director on Nov. 16. Walker will continue in his city role simultaneously with the CSURA position, the city said in a release.

"Jariah has been extremely engaged in the growth and redevelopment of the City of Colorado Springs and brings a passion for community involvement," Peter Wysocki, the city's planning director, said in a release, which made no mention of Clemens' sudden departure.

