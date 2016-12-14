Curl up with a good book 

I love Buzzfeed clickbait lists as much as the next person, but "5 Dogs That Look Like Potatoes" isn't exactly literature. Still, we all read! Maybe just not as often as we used to.

Tommer Peterson

Tommer Peterson of Seattle is in town acting in The Fever at UCCS.

When you're looking for something to read, what makes you pick up a book? People will refer them to me or I'll read a review. I read The New York Times book reviews every Sunday.

If you hear about an author doing a presentation or a signing, what compels you to attend? I don't go to those very often. I'd rather read the books, honestly.

How have your reading habits changed over the years? I'm reading more fiction now that I'm retired. When I was working, I had a lot of reading that took my time.

What's your favorite genre? Short story collections. The O. Henry Prize Stories is the best one. They pick up stories from small presses and internationally.

Tara Townsend

Tara Townsend of Briargate is a registered nurse.

What makes you want to pick up a book? Oh, anything. The cover, someone recommends it to me, I see it walking through the library or bookstore. I love reading.

Fiction or nonfiction? What's your favorite genre? Historical fiction, biographies, best-sellers. If a movie comes out that has a book, I always read the book first.

If you hear about an author (local or otherwise) giving a signing or a reading, what makes you want to go? I recently went to Jan Brett because my kids' school told me about it and I'm trying to get them to read more. I don't often go to those kinds of things, though.

How have your reading habits changed? Unfortunately I read less. When I was a kid I used to walk down the sidewalk reading, but not anymore. I still read every night before bed, two or three hours. I usually read until midnight.

Tony Flannigan

Tony Flannigan of the Southside is a manager at 7-Eleven.

When you're looking for something to read, what makes you pick up a book? Genre. Horror, mostly. Stephen King, that sort of thing. I like zombies, you know. Apocalypse books.

When you hear about an author giving a presentation, what makes you want to go? I don't, usually. If it's about something that's progressing us as people, that would make me go to something like that. Learning about other cultures. I feel like that's the only way we're going to move forward.

How have your reading habits changed over the years? I used to read every single day. Not as much the last four years, though, since I've been managing this store. Most of the time I used to spend reading I spend sleeping now.