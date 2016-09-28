Cyber funding for Pikes Peak Community College 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Pikes Peak Community College's cybersecurity programs got a $199,681 boost last week from the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education, which will enable the college to create new partnerships with high schools and cyber firms, PPCC said in a news release.

"This grant will take our cyber efforts, which had already been gaining momentum, and really throw them into hyper speed to feed the local workforce," PPCC President Lance Bolton said in the release. PPCC is partnering with Colorado Springs School District 11, Widefield School District 3 and Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8.

Colorado Springs is home of the National Cybersecurity Center, a combined effort of UCCS, the military, all levels of government and private-sector companies. It's based at the UCCS-owned building at 3650 N. Nevada Ave.