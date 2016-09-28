September 28, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Cyber funding for Pikes Peak Community College 

By

Tools

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Pikes Peak Community College's cybersecurity programs got a $199,681 boost last week from the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education, which will enable the college to create new partnerships with high schools and cyber firms, PPCC said in a news release.

"This grant will take our cyber efforts, which had already been gaining momentum, and really throw them into hyper speed to feed the local workforce," PPCC President Lance Bolton said in the release. PPCC is partnering with Colorado Springs School District 11, Widefield School District 3 and Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8.

Colorado Springs is home of the National Cybersecurity Center, a combined effort of UCCS, the military, all levels of government and private-sector companies. It's based at the UCCS-owned building at 3650 N. Nevada Ave.

More Local News »

  • PPCC's cybersecurity programs got a $199,681 boost last week

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Readers also liked…

Popular Events

  • Apparition Hill @ Stargazers

    • Wed., Sept. 28, 7 p.m. $10

  • Community Blood Drive @ CC's Worner Campus Center

    • Through Sept. 28, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • Mental Health Candidate Forum @ Penrose Library

    • Thu., Sept. 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

  • Creek Week @ various locations

    • Through Oct. 1

  • User Submitted
    Ballot Measure Forum @ Penrose Library

    • Tue., Oct. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free
More »

More by Pam Zubeck

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation