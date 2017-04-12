Democrats announce for Colorado governor's race 

click to enlarge File photo

Rep. Jared Polis circa 2013

U.S. Congressman Ed Perlmutter wants to be Colorado's next governor. In announcing his bid on April 9, the Democrat from Denver told the Denver Post that his priorities include "reducing housing costs, improving the state's transportation network and supporting state industries such as aerospace and renewable energy."

But Perlmutter will have formidable competition from recently announced Democratic candidate Cary Kennedy, the former state treasurer.

Also in the race are: former state Sen. Mike Johnston, who's already proven to be a formidable fundraiser, businessman Noel Ginsburg and ex-GOP U.S. Senate candidate Erik Underwood. U.S. Rep. Jared Polis from Boulder, is also mulling a run.

The race opened up when former U.S. Interior Secretary Ken Salazar, a political veteran with deep ties to the party establishment, formally declined to run. On the Republican side, Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler, best known for pushing capital punishment for the Aurora movie theater shooter, is the biggest name so far, but it's rumored that state treasurer Walker Stapleton will announce soon.