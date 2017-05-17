Search
May 17, 2017 News » Local News

Denver Post to move news, advertising operations from downtown Denver 

The Denver Post, long housed in downtown Denver near the state Capitol, will move news and advertising departments to its printing plant in Adams County, the Colorado Independent reports, citing a memo from Post president and CEO Mac Tully and a subsequent staff meeting.

The move will take place by the end of the year, triggered by a desire to cut costs. Downtown office space will be retained for some staffers, the website reported. The Post is owned by Digital First Media, which is controlled by hedge fund Alden Global Capital.


