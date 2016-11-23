Denver social pot law gutted by state 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

As soon as Denver voters passed Initiative 300 — an ordinance that creates a new permit for social cannabis consumption at non-marijuana-related businesses — state licensing officials scaled it back.

The Colorado Department of Revenue adopted a rule developed by the Liquor Enforcement Division on Friday. It prohibits any liquor-licensed establishment from getting a municipal social use permit, effectively lumping bars, many restaurants and other event venues in with dispensaries as businesses where marijuana consumption is prohibited.

The Colorado Restaurant Association and Mothers Against Drunk Driving were pushing for the rule before Denver's social use campaign got into full swing.