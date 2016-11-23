November 23, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Denver social pot law gutted by state 

By

Tools

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

As soon as Denver voters passed Initiative 300 — an ordinance that creates a new permit for social cannabis consumption at non-marijuana-related businesses — state licensing officials scaled it back.

The Colorado Department of Revenue adopted a rule developed by the Liquor Enforcement Division on Friday. It prohibits any liquor-licensed establishment from getting a municipal social use permit, effectively lumping bars, many restaurants and other event venues in with dispensaries as businesses where marijuana consumption is prohibited.

The Colorado Restaurant Association and Mothers Against Drunk Driving were pushing for the rule before Denver's social use campaign got into full swing.

More Local News »

Tags:

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Popular Events

  • No Hound Unhomed Art Auction @ Manitou Art Center

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 12-4 p.m.

  • UpaDowna Karma Hour and Silent Auction @ Bristol Brewing Company

  • Community Blood Drive @ Manitou Springs Heritage Center

    • Wed., Nov. 23, 10-11:40 a.m. & 1-3:30 p.m.

  • Community Blood Drive @ Monument Branch Library

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

  • User Submitted
    "Come Write In!" @ Pikes Peak Library District, Rockrimmon Branch

    • Sat., Nov. 26, 1-5 p.m. Free
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation