Dish Fall 2016 

Welcome to our fall Dish recipe compilation. This season, we're celebrating the splendor of pickled items — all things brined, cured and preserved, with a rich history dating back thousands of years. Cucumbers may be the go-to item folks fork into jars for fermentation, but so many goods make great candidates for a saltwater or vinegar bath. With the following recipes, we challenged our participants to present us a dish that highlights some pickled element or garnish in an interesting and delicious way. As always, we hope you enjoy making these recipes at home, and suggest patronizing the following outfits (where possible) to compare your product to theirs and show some love.