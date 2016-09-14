September 14, 2016 Special Issues » Dish

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Dish Fall 2016 

Welcome

By

Tools

Welcome to our fall Dish recipe compilation. This season, we're celebrating the splendor of pickled items — all things brined, cured and preserved, with a rich history dating back thousands of years. Cucumbers may be the go-to item folks fork into jars for fermentation, but so many goods make great candidates for a saltwater or vinegar bath. With the following recipes, we challenged our participants to present us a dish that highlights some pickled element or garnish in an interesting and delicious way. As always, we hope you enjoy making these recipes at home, and suggest patronizing the following outfits (where possible) to compare your product to theirs and show some love.

More Dish »

  • Celebrating the splendor of all things brined, cured and preserved.

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Also in Dish

Latest in Dish

Readers also liked…

Popular Events

  • Creek Week Pikes Peak Cleanup (Get Involved)

    • Sun., Sept. 25, 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

  • User Submitted
    Monthly Historical Presentation: The Works and Life of Pioneer Photographer B. H. Gurnsey @ Colorado Springs Masonic Hall

    • $17

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Patty Jewett Porchfest (Outdoor Concerts)

    • Sun., Sept. 18, 1-5 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    Expressionist Animal and Totem Workshop — Abstracting Nature @ SunWater Spa

    • Sat., Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $150

  • User Submitted
    Bullevard Bash @ Downtown Colorado Springs

    • Fri., Sept. 23, 5-10 p.m. Free to attend
More »

More by Matthew Schniper

Most Commented On

Top Viewed Stories

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation