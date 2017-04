click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Pasadena, California-based craft casual chain Dog Haus Biergarten (162 Tracker Drive, doghaus.com) has opened a location in the Springs, the second in Colorado. The spot serves all-beef hot dogs, custom sausages and hormone- and antibiotic-free burgers, all on King's Hawaiian sweet rolls. The Northgate location features 30 taps of craft beer and cider, plus cocktails.