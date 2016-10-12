Donald Trump, the right to sue Israel, third-party votes, and more 

Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

Radioactive graveyard

Not so long ago, many Americans were frantically afraid that Iran would obtain nuclear weapons.

Many of those same citizens are now supporting a man, Mr. Trump, with no military experience, no political experience, with an erratic, unpredictable, impetuous, impulsive and insulting personality, voting for him to obtain nuclear weapons.

What could go wrong? A mistake, an error, a reckless bluff, a threat, simple confusion could trigger a full-scale nuclear release, reducing much of the Northern Hemisphere to a collection of radioactive craters. All other political and social issues would be vaporized, along with some future generations.

Some folks believe a nuclear war could never happen. Tell that to the folks in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

If some people want to commit suicide with their votes, that's their business.

But I do take offense when they vote to take me with them to a radioactive graveyard.

— Larimore Nicholl

Colorado Springs

In favor of 3A

I drive by two side-by-side signs throughout my neighborhood, as do my colleagues, students and my daughters.

One sign winks at me, cheering me on to my calling as a fourth-grade teacher in one of District 20's schools. In it I hear my community urging me on as I strive to celebrate strengths and meet individual needs and honor potential. This sign is validating. This sign partners.

Another sign glares at me, mocking my determination and belittling our purpose as teachers tasked to educate our citizenry. I feel my community's scorn burn in my cheeks, even as I contractually serve "in loco parentis," in place of parent. This sign demoralizes as it demands ever more while providing less and less. This sign abandons.

Ballot measure 3A is D-20's request for funds to keep our children safe. The funds are not for teacher compensation, nor can they be used for instructional resources. These funds can only be used to support facilities.

Each school will receive a per-pupil portion to use as its own community deems appropriate. Additionally, larger projects will be funded. Our district is 60 years old, with many buildings overcrowded or in desperate need of repair.

What do these signs tell our children as they pass by? Do they show our commitment to their potential? I want to live and teach in a community that tells its young people they are worthy of our resources and expectations.

I ask you to join me in passing 3A.

— Jennifer St. George Palmer

Colorado Springs

Court TV

CBS announced today that Celebrity Apprentice will return in February, and the winner will get President Trump's nomination to the Supreme Court. The full cast has yet to be determined, but already signed to contracts are:

Mitch McConnell, Michael Savage, Annie Duke, Tony Dorsett, Chris Christie, Beyonce, Clint Eastwood, Norm MacDonald, Dr. Phil McGraw, Jamie Dimon, Liz Cheney, Newt Gingrich, Charlie Sheen.

According to the producers: "We are still looking for a couple of spics and a Hebe" to round out the cast. Negotiations are still underway with Sara Gilbert, Les Gold and Geraldo Rivera.

— Gina Douglas

Colorado Springs

More progress

If you have not been on the new connection from Sand Creek to Fountain, you are in for a beautiful connection. Short but very safe and sweet.

Why? Because now those of us who live in the Southborough 'hood can get downtown or to the soccer park without traveling that treacherous South Circle bridge or travel that long route on Hancock to Fountain to Wahsatch Avenue.

The bottom line, cycling buds: Sand Creek is now connected to Fountain Creek (Greenway). Enjoy the ride. Oh, have to say thank you to Mayor John Suthers and the other city planners.

— Bill Curington

Colorado Springs

More for 911

A story in the Gazette last week said the public opposes the proposed 911 fee increase for the El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority. I support the fee increase.

While at the Colorado Springs Senior Center on Sept. 6, I suffered a heart attack. With my heart stopped, I lost consciousness within a few seconds. Trained and certified staff with knowledge of CPR and an Automatic Electronic Defibrillator revived me.

I was told that it took 16 minutes after the 911 call for the EMTs to arrive.

I have read that the 911 system needs equipment upgrades, more staff and improved processes. Also, in Colorado Springs we are short of first responders.

If I had not been at the Senior Center or a similar facility, I probably would have died or suffered serious injury. Based on this experience, I support the proposed fee increase, as well as further increases to improve emergency response times. Young families would also support the increase.

— William Escovitz

Colorado Springs

Secret inside 108

There is a nasty little secret buried in Proposition 108. The title promotes unaffiliated voter participation in primary elections. But that proposition opens the door to eliminating the primary election process altogether for state and local candidate selection. It states that "a political party may choose to change from the nomination of the candidates by primary election to the nomination of candidates by assembly or convention" for all offices within the state "if at least three-fourths of the total membership of the party's state central committee votes" to do so.

If implemented, not only could unaffiliated voters be eliminated from the process of candidate selection, but even the general membership of a party would be left out as well. Placing candidates on the ballot would be done by a few dozen party members at county and state assemblies as delegates, not by the tens of thousands of registered voters who currently vote in the primary process statewide.

This would be a return to the machine politics of 100 years ago and completely violate the intent of the proposition.

— John Morris

Colorado Springs

Third-party votes

The polls show a presidential vote for the Libertarian or Green party (or not voting) hurts Clinton and helps Trump.

Colorado is a crucial swing state, and the election is expected to be very close. In the 2000 election, a mere 536 votes for Ralph Nader in Florida gave George W. Bush the presidency, and the trumped-up costly war and destabilization of Iraq, which created ISIS. The disasters that await our country with a temperamentally and emotionally unfit President Trump will likely be much, much worse.

Those considering a third-party candidate (or not voting) need to patriotically step up and not waste a vote that helps elect Trump. Vote for experience in Clinton to protect our country from the unpredictable human cyclone.

— Tim LaFrance

Durango