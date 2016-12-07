Don't forget the kids and pets this holiday season 

click to enlarge Darcie Nolan

Ask any native of the Pikes Peak region and it's highly likely they have childhood nostalgia for The North Pole and Santa's Workshop (5050 Pikes Peak Hwy., Cascade, northpolecolorado.com). The kids' amusement park and holiday extravaganza has been open for 60 years, giving families a great opportunity to create memories with gift shops, crafts, rides, snacks and Santa himself. You can get a day pass ($22; under 2 and over 60 get in free) or a season pass ($55). There are military discounts, and even a group rate (six or more, $20) if you're loading everyone up and visiting Santa and his elves together. Ticket prices include unlimited rides, shows and attractions. — DN

Colorado City Creamery (2602 W. Colorado Ave., coloradocitycreamery.com) has stood as a family favorite for 34 years. A creamery gift card, redeemable for any amount of money, is sure to make a kid smile this season, while guaranteeing a fun family outing. It can be used toward any of the creamery's 32 flavors of handmade ice creams, plus malts, shakes, cakes, pies, floats, smoothies or Vienna hot dogs, served in various styles. Kids also have the option of customizing their own sweet concoctions. For those with diabetes or dairy sensitivities, Only 8 frozen yogurt makes a delicious alternative. — MC

For the child artist and inventor, the curious and the creative, Who Gives a Scrap (2518 W. Colorado Ave., whogivesascrapcolorado.com) offers an inexpensive alternative to generic art and multimedia gifts adults may think of when they're considering what to buy their little geniuses. Mystery Boxes ($6) full of various items, such as stickers, old film, cloth patches, Styrofoam, beads, ribbons and more, make for an off-beat start to a new masterpiece. Every box is prepackaged by the store owners and contains a unique set of items, highlighting the potential for creative reuse and artistic upcycling. — MC

For the child who loves science, consider purchasing tickets (admission starts at $7.50; children ages 4 and younger are free) to the Dinosaur Resource Center (201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, rmdrc.com) for a field trip that's both fun and educational for all. In addition to appreciating the dinosaur fossil skeleton exhibits, visitors can also look on as paleontologists carefully free newly discovered fossils from their surrounding rock. Stop by the gift shop for a souvenir after enjoying a short informative film explaining a day in the life of a paleontologist. — MG

Covered Treasures Bookstore (105 Second St., Monument; see Facebook page) loves to feature local talent. Gift a kid with a beautifully illustrated children's book by a Colorado author: perhaps A Colorado Day, Bright Star of Palmer Lake or Apollo the Misguided Missile ($16.95, $19.95, $17.95, respectively). A Colorado Day spotlights the wildlife living in Colorado and the way animals live within the landscape. Bright Star of Palmer Lake looks at the tradition of the bright star shining near Palmer Lake every holiday season. Apollo the Misguided Missile teaches about peaceful conflict resolution. All include mesmerizing illustrations. — SM

Keep all the kids cozy and warm this winter with the softest robes around from Terra Verde Boutique (208 N. Tejon St., terraverdestyle.com). The boutique has been a destination for women's fashion and home goods, but their expanding kids' area offers blankets, books, toys and treasures. Consider the ultra-comfy Black Bear Robe ($52), featuring a unique design of black bears dancing and exploring. The robe has a roomy attached hood and tie-belt as well as two pockets for little kid treasures, and long sleeves to keep the cold out. Get super comfortable and ready to snuggle. — DN

Discover new stories and a fresh take on your favorite Pokémon characters in the Pokémon Adventures Red and Blue Box Set ($54.99). Hidenori Kusaka breathes new life into the beloved franchise with a seven-volume Manga set filled with action and excitement. It boasts 1,500 total pages and includes a mini poster. Also cool: The books read right-to-left, in traditional Japanese style, providing a unique reading experience for those new to the comic form. Manga can be pretty addicting, so get acquainted with Rainy Day Anime (2350 S. Academy Blvd.; rainydayanime.com), where you'll find Pokémon Adventures and hundreds of other books, as well as anime collectibles. — BH

There's not a more iconic kids' store downtown than Little Richard's (324 N. Tejon St., poorrichards.biz). Filled with toys, games, figurines, even science kits, the shop is both a child's dream and a gift-givers oasis. One of the most popular items annually: the large assortment of puppets. Every shape and size of animals real and imagined, the puppets who make their way to homes are enjoyed for many years, sometimes generations. The smallest puppets, like the Little Raccoon Hand Puppet ($13.95) are adorable, and are just waiting to become the entertaining guest at the next child playtime. — DN

Game World and More (380 Main St., Security, 203-6405) is a tiny game shop in a sleepy part of town, but inside, it's anything but serene. Specializing in retro games all the way back to Atari, Game World has a multitude of items that would make any child, or adult, happy. The Nintendo 64 ($59.99) stands as a classic that many of us remember playing as a child. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time ($29.99) perfectly complements the system, providing many hours of nostalgic play time, as you follow Link on his epic quest to save Zelda and Hyrule from Ganondorf. — MR

Playing cards on Christmas evening after the presents have been opened has become many families' routine. This year, shake things up by purchasing the card game Fluxx ($14.99), which keeps it interesting by continuously shifting the rules. Fluxx is totally random and silly, throwing most strategy out the window. And because it's different every time you play, it never gets old. J&J's Games & Hobbies (6324 S. U.S. Hwy. 85/87, 392-2050) carries the regular Fluxx, Zombie Fluxx, and a special Holiday Fluxx. Any one of them would be a great option for your kids this Christmas. — MR

Elevate the average board game experience with a different style of play. Enchanted Realms (6799 Bismark Road; 418-2187) offers a huge collection of games that take players beyond simply moving one's piece from square to square. Splendor ($35.99) is a strategic gem collection and card development game that's equally fun and challenging for parents and kids aged 10 and up. The race is on to collect 15 prestige points — but it's not as simple as accumulating jewels. Players must work to steadily build their points with careful planning, all while watching out for their opponents' actions. Games go quickly and play always proves interesting. — BH

Strategy war games are creative and exciting, typically played by kids aged 13 and older. And one of Southern Colorado's greatest selections of miniature gaming figures (starting at $5) can be found at Gamer's Haven (5730 N. Academy Blvd.; gamershavenco.com). Every mythical war hero imaginable is beautifully crafted and painted, and all are ready for battle. Give one or more as the next addition to a friend's Dungeons & Dragons game. Gamer's Haven also hosts a large room in-store where guests can play their miniatures game with their friends. — SM

Don't let your dog get cold this winter. Give him this adorable dog vest ($26.99) to keep warm in the cold months ahead. The vest is lined with gray plush fabric that will insulate your pup against the wind and snow, while the sparkling blue shell is waterproofed to keep your critter dry. Not only is this gift practical, it's also super cute. You can find the vest, along with many other animal accessories, at Valley Pets (6380 U.S. Hwy. 85/87, Fountain, 390-4583). The shop also carries a wide variety of pets and has a helpful staff. — MR

In need of a coat for your furry friend that's both functional and fashionable? Look no further than Gigi's Animal Lovers' Gift Shop (728 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, gigisshop.com). Keep your pup warm without sacrificing style with a reversible orange-and-blue fleece coat ($42.99 to $48.99). The classic flannel pattern is available in 15 color combinations and eight sizes, ranging from "tiny" to XXL to fit any size breed from 5-pound Chihuahuas to 120-pound Great Danes. — MG

Protect your pup from the snow and wind-chill this winter season with a hand-knitted wool sweater ($46.99) made in Nepal and sold at Republic of Paws (2411 W. Colorado Ave., republicofpaws.com). The sweaters come in argyle, alpine, plaid and other seasonal motifs and colors, such as festive red, neutral black and gray, snowy white, dark blue and butcher-paper brown. The sweaters also sell in various sizes to accommodate the unique shape and size of your dog. Perhaps best of all: A portion of the money used to purchase each sweater is returned to the Nepali communities that craft them. — MC

Tartan leashes ($29.99) like this one from Willy's Emporium (2403 W. Colorado Ave., willysemporium.com), a store that sells quirky U.K.-themed and imported items, are hand-made from Scottish tartan by a couple based in the Springs area. Sophisticated, yet fun and incredibly soft to the touch, these leashes make stylish replacements for generic solid-colored leashes that rub against the hand. They feature loop handles and shiny silver clasps that attach to collars. Purchase for your dog-walking friend or put it under your own tree this holiday season as a fashionable and functional gift to you and your pup. — MC

The Merry Hempsters Organic Dog Salve ($5.99) is a topical hemp-based healing balm for your pet. The salve helps soothe hot spots, small cuts, insect bites, abrasions and minor skin irritations. For those who take their dog with them on Colorado adventures, this handy easy-roll applicator is a must-have. It contains only USDA-certified organic ingredients, including organic cannabis sativa seed oil, beeswax, lavender and marigold flowers infused with olive oil and tea tree oil. You can get a tube at The Hemp Store (2 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-1189) along with some human healing balms and muscle ointments. — DN

Give your indoor kitty some outdoor fun (and healthy dietary supplements) with the Pet Grass Self Grow Kit ($6.99). Growing greens in your house can be as easy as adding water to the contents of the bag. However, Mike's Natural Pet (3640 Jeannine Drive, mikesnaturalpet.com) sells the kit with a heavy-duty mug (included in the price) so you can have a far more attractive, stable container. It only takes a week to have fresh grass for your cat to nuzzle and nibble, which is not only a sensory treat, but also good for your cat's overall health. — BH

If you know someone who has the kind of dog who could chew through a bowling ball, the Tuggo ($15.99 to $29.99) dog toy found at Furry Friends Inc. (3586C Hartsel Drive, furryfriendsinc.com) is the way to go. The toy is made from an extremely strong plastic. It can be chewed on as it is or filled with water and thrown. The ball moves as the water sloshes around inside, and that makes any game of fetch animated and extra challenging. Three sizes are currently available for different pets' needs. Furry Friends Inc. also has a large selection of pet supplies and even has their own brand of dog food with a health-focused formula. — SM

Saltwater fish tanks are beautiful, and a hobby passion that many have invested in. With the exotic fish and colorful corals swaying peacefully through the water, who can blame them? For a no-brainer gift for your saltwater-obsessed friends or newbies, Mr. Aqua USA (105 E. Fillmore St.; mraqua.com) sells beautiful clown fish ($15 each). They make a great addition to any saltwater tank. Not only will everyone who sees the fish say "I found Nemo," but they are also surprisingly tough and will be peaceful additions to any tank. Employees at Mr. Aqua USA say they watch their own fish tanks at home more than they watch their TVs. — SM

You don't have to be a crazy dog person to want something nice for your pet. Stop in at Ruffing It (6530 S. Academy Blvd., #109, ruffing-it.com) and spoil your furry animal. All of Ruffing It's products are eco-friendly and natural, and their elk antler chew toys ($10.99/medium) make a great treat. The antlers are naturally shed, collected and cut down to various sizes. They make better chew toys than smoked bones, since they are less likely to splinter, and they reportedly last much longer. Many dogs love to chew for hours on the antlers, and would definitely appreciate the treat. — MR

Baked goods aren't just for people! Give your favorite pup a taste of the holiday season without worrying about potential health risks that come from sharing human food. Pup-PIE Frost Bites ($8.09) are made from all-natural, non-GMO ingredients that your dog will love, including pumpkin, peanut butter and molasses. The adorable pie-shaped treat comes topped with vanilla yogurt icing and fluffy coconut to give it an extra festive feel. Pick it up at Ruffing It's east location (5928 Stetson Hills Blvd., #120; ruffing-it.com), which also offers a giant assortment of fresh, all-natural jerky, bones and other snacks to spoil man's oldest (and fuzziest) best friend. — BH

Our furry family members deserve a little Chardonnay once in a while, no? Thanks to the creative options at Bon Pet Supply (2312 N. Wahsatch Ave., bonpetsupply.com) you can grab your four-legged companion a sip. Made in Colorado, the Apollo Peak company crafts non-alcoholic "wine" flavors out of ingredients like catnip, peppermint, chamomile and beet juice. You can get Pinot Meow or MosCATo for feline friends or Zinfantail and CharDOGnay for the beloved canines on your list ($11.99 each). All ingredients are formulated to be good for your animal's insides. CharDOGnay, for example, contains a "natural relaxant" so you're giving more than a special beverage, you're giving a real treat. — DN

Spoil your pup with a treat that goes above and beyond normal Milk-Bones. Riley's Organic Dog Treats ($5.25) are a healthy, 100-percent-natural stocking stuffer. There are no preservatives in Riley's treats and plenty of healthy ingredients like pumpkin, oats and coconut oil. Plus, they are made in the USA. You can find these goodies at Willamette Market & Deli (749 E. Willamette St., 419-7920). They say humans shouldn't eat them, but that you might want to after you smell their cookie-like sweetness. We won't tell anyone if you give them a nibble. — DN