Don't mess with the people's lands 

Editor's note: As part of our new online publishing strategy, Letters to the Editor will be posted daily, one at a time. Thank you for reading, and writing.

Editor, 235 S. Nevada Ave., CS, CO 80903 • email: letters@csindy.com

If your comments are mailed or emailed to us, we'll consider them for publication — unless you request otherwise.

Please include your name, city of residence and a daytime phone number for verification.

click to enlarge File photo

Public lands — America’s lands — are the foundation of our nation’s great hunting and angling heritage. No other nation enjoys the array of public parks, rangelands, forests, rivers and wilderness as the United States.

On the first day of the 115th Congress, as part of the resolution setting the rules for the new session, members voted to make it easier to transfer federal land to states or local governments.

Then on Jan. 24, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, introduced HR 621, Disposal of Excess Federal Lands Act, which called for selling off 3.3 million acres of public lands. A second bill, HR 622, would terminate the law enforcement functions of the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management. After facing withering, nationwide criticism from hunting-angling groups, Chaffetz withdrew HR 621, but HR 622 is still pending.

Much like the rest of the country, Colorado’s U.S. House representatives voted along party lines on the rules package — Colorado Democrats Jared Polis, Diana DeGette and Ed Perlmutter voted against it, while Republicans Mike Coffman, Scott Tipton, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn all voted for it.

Polls show that more than 70 percent of Coloradans oppose public-lands seizure and, in 2016, the State Legislature created the first-ever Colorado Public Lands Day to celebrate our great public lands estate.

Across the U.S., Americans decisively reject the idea of selling off public lands: Polling from after the 2016 election showed that 78 percent of Americans oppose efforts to privatize or sell public lands, including 64 percent of Trump voters. In the words of Backcountry Hunters & Anglers President and CEO Land Tawney: “Precedent has been set and every politician is now on notice.

Don’t mess with our public lands. We won this battle but … the war is far from over. Billionaires don’t like to lose.

— David Lien, Chairman, Colorado Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Colorado Springs