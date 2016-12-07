Double corn pancakes with pure maple syrup 

1 cup fresh or frozen corn
1/4 cup and 1 tbsp. spelt flour (can use unbleached)
1 1/2 cups organic yellow cornmeal
2 tbsp. white sugar
1 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. salt
Wet ingredients
2 cups buttermilk
1 tbsp. vegetable oil (we use safflower)
1 large egg, separated
In a medium-sized mixing bowl, toss corn kernels with 1 tbsp. spelt flour. In a large mixing bowl, combine dry ingredients. Form a well in the center of the bowl.
In a medium bowl, combine wet ingredients, using yolk only. Pour wet ingredients into well within dry ingredients. Stir gently to combine, but do not over-mix.
Beat egg white until stiff, but not dry. Fold gently into batter. Cook on medium-high heat until cooked through and a little crispy around the edges.
Serve with whole butter and pure maple syrup. Serves four.
This recipe is an all-time favorite among Adam's regulars. It is one of our most requested breakfast items. You can use fresh corn, which is in season right now, or frozen corn; we get fresh corn from Austin Farm in Paonia.
— Farley and David McDonough