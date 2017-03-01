Doug Bruce strikes out on latest TABOR ruling 

click to enlarge File photo

TABOR author Doug Bruce.

Douglas Bruce lost his dispute with the city of Colorado Springs on Feb. 24 over publication of an unsigned "pro" statement on behalf of Issue 2 in the TABOR notice for the April 4 city election. District Judge Gregory Werner ruled in the city's favor.

Bruce argued that the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which he authored, requires a name and address of those submitting pro and con statements for a TABOR notice. In this case, the issue asks voters' permission for the city to keep $6 million in excess revenue from 2016 and $6 million from 2017 for stormwater projects.

City Clerk Sarah Johnson says the City Charter contains no such restriction on who can file pro-con statements. She also noted she had determined John O'Donnell, a city resident, submitted the comments in favor of the measure. TABOR notices are to be mailed to voters on March 3.