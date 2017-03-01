March 01, 2017 News » Local News

Doug Bruce strikes out on latest TABOR ruling 

click to enlarge TABOR author Doug Bruce. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • TABOR author Doug Bruce.

Douglas Bruce lost his dispute with the city of Colorado Springs on Feb. 24 over publication of an unsigned "pro" statement on behalf of Issue 2 in the TABOR notice for the April 4 city election. District Judge Gregory Werner ruled in the city's favor.

Bruce argued that the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, which he authored, requires a name and address of those submitting pro and con statements for a TABOR notice. In this case, the issue asks voters' permission for the city to keep $6 million in excess revenue from 2016 and $6 million from 2017 for stormwater projects.

City Clerk Sarah Johnson says the City Charter contains no such restriction on who can file pro-con statements. She also noted she had determined John O'Donnell, a city resident, submitted the comments in favor of the measure. TABOR notices are to be mailed to voters on March 3.

