April 06, 2017 News » Politics

Doug Lamborn faces new GOP challenger in Owen Hill 

click to enlarge Doug Lamborn - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • Doug Lamborn

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn has a hill to climb if he wants to keep his job for a seventh term — Owen Hill, that is.

Considered a rising star of the state GOP, the 35-year-old state senator from Colorado Springs recently announced he's gunning for Lamborn's seat, ending rumors Hill would seek the state treasurer's office next fall. Coloradopolitics.com broke the story, quoting Sen. Hill as saying, "We are not getting the representation we need, we are not getting the leadership we need, and so more and more people are saying we need a different option."

It's certainly not the first time we've heard that. Rep. Lamborn has weathered five primary challenges since first getting elected to Congress in 2006. (Those primaries have been de-facto elections in this solidly red district.) What's different this time may be the rise of groups associated with the anti-Trump Indivisible movement that have been dogging their evasive representative nonstop since November.

One has to wonder whether they'll partner with Hill's camp to try to replace their conservative congressman with another conservative congressman.


