March 29, 2017 News » Local News

Downtown Colorado Springs annual report lists multiple achievements 

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Looking for something cheerful to read? Check out the Downtown Development Authority's second annual State of Downtown Report.

"Our city center is experiencing an unprecedented $600 million in completed, in-process or announced public and private investment since 2013," the report states. "Vacancy rates have plummeted; inquiries and pipeline prospects are surging."

Among the achievements:

• The construction of 33-unit Blue Dot Place, the first newly built apartments in downtown since 1960. They are fully leased. Construction has begun on other housing developments.

• Development plans were approved for the U.S. Olympic Museum.

• The Cimarron Street-Interstate 25 interchange reconstruction is on schedule to be completed in late 2017.

• The first phase of the $12 million Catalyst Campus was completed. It includes co-working space, offices and suites, and research and development facilities.

