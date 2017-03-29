Downtown Colorado Springs annual report lists multiple achievements 

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Looking for something cheerful to read? Check out the Downtown Development Authority's second annual State of Downtown Report.

"Our city center is experiencing an unprecedented $600 million in completed, in-process or announced public and private investment since 2013," the report states. "Vacancy rates have plummeted; inquiries and pipeline prospects are surging."

Among the achievements:

• The construction of 33-unit Blue Dot Place, the first newly built apartments in downtown since 1960. They are fully leased. Construction has begun on other housing developments.

• Development plans were approved for the U.S. Olympic Museum.

• The Cimarron Street-Interstate 25 interchange reconstruction is on schedule to be completed in late 2017.

• The first phase of the $12 million Catalyst Campus was completed. It includes co-working space, offices and suites, and research and development facilities.