Downtown Colorado Springs on a roll 

The Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs is touting a year of record-setting growth for downtown, street-level businesses. The organization says 23 new street-level businesses opened downtown in 2016, and 12 more plan to open this year.

"We are seeing tremendous growth in our urban core," Sarah Humbargar, DP's director of business development & economic vitality, stated in a release. "Nationally, trends show more people want to live and work in an urban environment. With our cost of living and proximity to the outdoors, Downtown Colorado Springs is perfectly poised for this growth."

Humbargar adds that retail vacancies in the area have dropped to 4 percent, and some long-vacant storefronts have been occupied. Infill projects have also added new storefronts, restaurants and cafés.