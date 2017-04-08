Downtown Partnership makes room for more local food trucks 

click to enlarge

Colorado Springs has a booming food truck scene. And the city has started taking steps to help it grow yet more. At a meeting on March 9, as part of a mobile food vending discussion, city representatives announced two upcoming actions that will add space in town for food trucks to operate.First, starting in June, the Downtown Partnership will have a revocable permit on a half-block of alleyway that extends east of Tejon Street between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street, on the north side of the parking lot. On Fridays and Saturdays through October, the Partnership will offer spaces for several food trucks to operate. It’s going to act as a beta test for what the city will need to do to establish spaces for food truck pods in the future. As of press time, they’re still hammering out operating hours and other details. Expect an announcement when trucks are allowed to sign up.The second measure underway is a proposed change to city code that will allow food trucks to operate from metered parking spaces, which is currently no-exceptions illegal. The change would allow food trucks to, occasionally, park and sell food at metered spots downtown and in Old Colorado City — the only two neighborhoods where the change applies.According to the draft code language presented at the meeting, food trucks would have to pair up with a brick-and-mortar business to get a metered spot. They’d then be able to “hood” enough nearby meters to do business — number and distance to be determined — for 12 hours. A given business would only be able to get two of these permits per year.“It is on the agenda planner to be discussed at a City Council work session on Monday, May 8,” says city Urban Planning Manager Ryan Tefertiller, noting that no action will be taken at that time. “We would expect either later in May or early in June to go back for adoption, assuming things progress positively.”In the meantime, Tefertiller says that the city attorney’s office is confirming that the proposed concept is legally sound.