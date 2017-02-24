Dragon Gate's kitchen is quite lively 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

Tofu with garlic sauce at Dragon Gate.

Americanized Chinese food restaurants, much like fast-food burgers, diners and takeout spots, are a bit of a personal thing. Everyone’s got their go-to. And whatever differences may exist, the menus don’t vary much. So when my tofu with garlic sauce ($6.15/lunch combo) comes out, I’m pleased and a little surprised.The irregular fried tofu strips are fine, and the mushroom strip-riddled sugar-soy wok sauce tastes like countless other plates I’ve eaten since childhood. But the zucchini and bell pepper prove a significant surprise. They’re only lightly cooked, fresh and still lively, a departure from many similar dishes where the veg gets cooked to oblivion. Don’t be fooled by the derelict blue building. Dragon Gate’s kitchen is alive and kicking.