Drainage project begins 

A media event took place Monday kicking off a $4 million stormwater project on Monument Branch, a tributary to Monument Creek. The project aims to curtail sedimentation of Monument Creek in the vicinity of the Air Force Academy and restore natural habitat.

Monument Branch originates in Flying Horse subdivision on the city's far north side and runs west to North Gate Boulevard and Interquest Parkway before joining Monument Creek. The project, to be done by SEMA Inc. of Centennial, will improve nearly two miles of channel damaged during heavy rains in 2013 and 2015.