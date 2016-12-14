December 14, 2016 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Drainage project begins 

By

Tools

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File photo

A media event took place Monday kicking off a $4 million stormwater project on Monument Branch, a tributary to Monument Creek. The project aims to curtail sedimentation of Monument Creek in the vicinity of the Air Force Academy and restore natural habitat.

Monument Branch originates in Flying Horse subdivision on the city's far north side and runs west to North Gate Boulevard and Interquest Parkway before joining Monument Creek. The project, to be done by SEMA Inc. of Centennial, will improve nearly two miles of channel damaged during heavy rains in 2013 and 2015.

More Local News »

  • The $4 million project kicked off on Monday.

Speaking of...

Tags: , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    Ugly Christmas Sweater Party and Food Drive with Grass It Up @ Front Range Barbeque

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 5 p.m. Free

  • User Submitted
    NAMI Haircut-a-thon @ CC's Worner Campus Center

    • Thu., Dec. 15, 12-5:30 p.m. $10 minimum suggested donation

  • Ugly Christmas Sweater Office Party (Get Involved)

    • Thu., Dec. 15, 6-9 p.m.

  • Ascending to Health with CSYP Networking with Whiskey @ Ivywild School

    • Wed., Dec. 14, 6-8 p.m.

  • Nutcracker Swing @ Ormao Dance Company

    • Fri., Dec. 16, 6 & 7 p.m.
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2016, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation