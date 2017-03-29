Earl Klugh, Hannah Wants, a MeadowGrass playlist and more local music happenings 

click to enlarge

Now that it’s complete, the lineup for this year's MeadowGrass Music Festival looks pretty stellar.



Since we last checked in, they’ve added local favorites such as in/PLANES and Xanthe Alexis, plus some big names in folk, bluegrass, Americana and blues.



Find an in depth break down of the festival schedule in this week's Reverb, and check out our updated MeadowGrass playlist below, where you can listen to our choice tunes from the festival’s upcoming performers.



Hopefully this will satisfy your itch for Americana until Memorial Day weekend.





Meanwhile, here are some notable shows taking place across Colorado in the weeks ahead:

click to enlarge Hannah Wants performs April 2 at Denver’s Beta Nightclub.

Regina Spektor, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, March 29Social Distortion, Ogden Theatre, Denver, March 30-31Earl Klugh’s Weekend of Jazz, The Broadmoor, March 30-April 1Bob Margolin, Stargazers, March 31Sierra Hull, Colorado College, March 31Phish, Cervantes’ Other Side, Denver, April 1Willy Porter & Carmen Nickerson, Friends House Concerts, April 1Dead Man Winter, Ivywild School, April 2Carrie Newcomer, Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, Palmer Lake, April 5Tropidelic, The Gold Room, April 6Defend DIY: A Benefit for Rhinoceropolis and The Flux Capacitor, Marquis Theater, Denver, April 7Dengue Fever, Oriental Theater, Denver, April 8Chicano Batman, Bluebird Theater, Denver, April 10Ravi Coltrane, Dazzle Jazz, Denver, April 19Gucci Mane, Ogden Theatre, Denver, April 20Dan + Shay, Colorado State Fairgrounds, Pueblo, April 27Wovenhand, Marquis Theater, Denver, April 28Peter Hook and The Light, Summit Music Hall, Denver, April 29PJ Harvey, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 2Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, 1STBANK Center, Broomfield, May 4The 1975, Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, May 6-7Barenaked Ladies, Pikes Peak Center, May 13Elephant Revival, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 21Midnight Oil, Paramount Theatre, Denver, May 23MeadowGrass Music Festival, La Foret Conference & Retreat Center, May 26-28Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, with Joe Walsh, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, May 29-30

click to enlarge Tanner Photography

Earl Klugh gets in some last-minute practice for his Weekend of Jazz at the Broadmoor.

Wednesday 3/29

Thursday 3/30

Friday 3/31

Saturday 4/1

Sunday 4/2

Monday 4/3

Tuesday 4/4

Venue Directory

Here’s what else is playing around this week:Front Range Barbeque, Sweet Lillies (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Out of Nowhere (bluegrass), 7 p.m.Margarita at Pine Creek, Crystal and the Curious (jazz), 6:30 p.m.Bar Louie, Brody Buster (blues), 10 p.m.Motif Jazz Cafe, Jason Crowe Trio (jazz), 8 p.m.Rico’s, Susan Rissman and John Wise (blues), 7 p.m.Speak Easy Vape Lounge, Mental Floss Open Mic/Open Jam featuring Elephant Pajamas, 8 p.m.Black Sheep, Sammy J, Jordan T, Analea (rock/pop), 7 p.m.Bloom’s Mill Hill Saloon, Ashlee Tatum and Longshot Revival (country), 8 p.m.CC’s Cornerstone Arts Center, Sierra Hull (bluegrass), 7:30 p.m.Jack Quinn’s, Redraw the Farm (bluegrass), 8:30 p.m.Motif Jazz Café, Susan Rissman (jazz), 8 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, He Kill 3 Unplugged (acoustic), 9 p.m.Rawkus, Squnto, !TYRO DUBSTEP, Ginksta (dance), 8:30 p.m., $9.95-plus.Songbird Cellars — Pueblo, Willy Porter and Carmen Nickerson (folk), 7:30 p.m., $20.Stargazers, Bob Margolin (rock/pop), 8 p.m., $15-$20.Sunshine Studios, Lil Debbie (hip-hop), 7 p.m., $16-$21.8th St. Lounge, The Colorado Outlaws (country), 8 p.m.Benny’s, Rocky Gene Wallace and Brickyard (blues), 8 p.m.Motif Jazz Cafe, Mike Sunjka Trio (jazz), 8 p.m.One Love Club, Woody & Sunshine (bluegrass), 8 p.m., $5.Rawkus, Slick Daddy, Nova 9, D Supreme (dance), 8:30 p.m.,Stargazers, Dragontown Dan: Alice Cooper Tribute (rock/pop), 8 p.m.Triple Nickel Tavern, Pleasures, Princess Dewclaw, Corgi Commander, e.Clairee (dance), 8 p.m.La Taverne, Lewis Mock and La Taverne Orchestra (rock/pop), 8:30 p.m.Mother Muff’s, Easy Like Sunday Morning West Side Musical Brunch (blues), 11 a.m.Rocks Sports Bar & Grill, Hip Hop Sundays Social Night, 9 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, Blues Jam with Austin Johnson, 5 p.m.Sun Mountain Cafe, Mike Sunjka, Gary Sanders (acoustic), 11 a.m.The Buzz, Karaoke with Lil Bit, 8 p.m.Whistle Pig Brewing Co., Grant Sabin’s Hill Country Sundries (blues), 4 p.m.McCabe’s Tavern, Music Jam (open mic), 5 p.m.SouthSide Johnny’s, Rawbert (acoustic), 6 p.m.Zodiac, Open Mic hosted by Andrea Stone, 8 p.m.Benny’s, Sweet T’s Rude Blues Jam, 7 p.m.Peak 31 @ Union Station, Karaoke with Big Boss Entertainment, 9 p.m.Townhouse, Electric Acoustic Jam (open mic), 9 p.m.Find open mic, karaoke and more local music listings in our print issue each week.