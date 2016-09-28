Economic Forum coming 

click to enlarge Pam Zubeck

On Oct. 14, the 20th UCCS Economic Forum will take place at The Broadmoor. Gov. John Hickenlooper and Mayor John Suthers will speak, a panel of local and state leaders will discuss local economic issues, and experts will share their outlook on the region's economic future.

Featured speakers are Jim Paulsen, national economist with Wells Fargo Bank, and Tatiana Bailey, director of the UCCS Economic Forum, UCCS College of Business. The event runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m. and will be followed by a networking happy hour. Tickets are $80, including parking. For more information, visit www.uccseconomicforum.com.