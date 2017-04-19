Ecumenical Social Ministries converts office space into transitional housing 

click to enlarge File photo

Ecumenical Social Ministries, a downtown nonprofit serving poor and homeless people, finished converting underused office space into transitional housing. Sixteen women moved in on April 17. They can stay for a year, if they're sober and land a job within a month. The program is called the Women in Safety (WISH) House.

Shelter specifically for single women without children used to be hard to come by. But recently, Springs Rescue Mission's announced its 32 women's beds will stay open year-round. The Salvation Army's shelter has women's beds co-located but segregated from the men's, and Marian House offers services, but not shelter, to women and families.