August 31, 2016 News » Local News

El Paso County voting on broadband 

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock

Rural locals often struggle to access broadband internet services, especially along Ute Pass or in Teller County. El Paso County wants to help those folks by working to expand broadband in those areas — not just because the internet is vital, but also because broadband has become essential to emergency communications as well as Fourth Judicial District communications.

El Paso County commissioners put a question on the November ballot asking voters whether the county can partner with private companies or other agencies in underserved areas. Colorado law bars local governments from such partnerships unless voters approve — as they have in more than 60 Colorado cities and counties.

If approved, El Paso and Teller counties would work together to improve service in rural areas. No additional tax dollars would be used.

