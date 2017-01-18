January 18, 2017 News » Local News

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

El Paso-Teller County 911 revise fee hikes 

By

Tools

click to enlarge Calls are on the rise in El Paso-Teller counties. - DUSTIN GLATZ
  • Dustin Glatz
  • Calls are on the rise in El Paso-Teller counties.

The El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority has gone back to the drawing board on its 171 percent rate hike ("Dialing for dollars," News, Aug. 17, 2016), a spokesman for the Colorado Public Utilities Commission says. The proposed rate hike was to be heard by the Commission on Jan. 12, but the Authority asked to revise its proposal.

On Jan. 5, the Authority and PUC staff reported to a PUC administrative law judge "they are making good progress towards their goal of amicably resolving the issues presented in the proceeding." But both asked for extra time to continue "settlement discussions." A report is due Feb. 3.

The current fee, 70 cents per phone per month, raises $6.3 million a year. If the proposed $1.90 per phone per month rate were approved, the Authority would rake in $17 million a year.

The agency has been helping cities and counties fund call-center personnel although state law governing 911 fees limits spending to equipment, installation and the "directly-related costs of the continued operation of an emergency telephone service."

More Local News »

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Local News

Popular Events

  • User Submitted
    SCWCC Business Lunch @ Garden of the Gods Club

    • $38-$46
    • Buy Tickets

  • Community Blood Drive @ PPCC Rampart Range Campus

    • Jan. 23-24, 10-11:40 a.m. & 1-3:30 p.m.

  • “He Had a Dream. What's Yours?” @ PPCC Downtown Studio Campus

  • “Table of Brotherhood" @ PPCC Centennial Campus

    • Wed., Jan. 18, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

  • User Submitted
    Buffered Bicycle Lane - End of Demo Social @ Pizza Time

    • Wed., Jan. 18, 5-8 p.m. Free
More »

Recent Comments

COLORADO SPRINGS INDEPENDENT: Home | Jobs @ the Indy | Privacy Policy | Advertising | Order Reprints | | Find a Newsstand | Comment Policy | Contact Us | RSS

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent   |   Website powered by Foundation