El Paso-Teller County 911 revise fee hikes 

Calls are on the rise in El Paso-Teller counties.

The El Paso-Teller County 911 Authority has gone back to the drawing board on its 171 percent rate hike ("Dialing for dollars," News, Aug. 17, 2016), a spokesman for the Colorado Public Utilities Commission says. The proposed rate hike was to be heard by the Commission on Jan. 12, but the Authority asked to revise its proposal.

On Jan. 5, the Authority and PUC staff reported to a PUC administrative law judge "they are making good progress towards their goal of amicably resolving the issues presented in the proceeding." But both asked for extra time to continue "settlement discussions." A report is due Feb. 3.

The current fee, 70 cents per phone per month, raises $6.3 million a year. If the proposed $1.90 per phone per month rate were approved, the Authority would rake in $17 million a year.

The agency has been helping cities and counties fund call-center personnel although state law governing 911 fees limits spending to equipment, installation and the "directly-related costs of the continued operation of an emergency telephone service."