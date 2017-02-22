February 22, 2017 News » Local News

EPCSO's Special Investigations Fund audited by Department of Justice 

click to enlarge El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder. - FILE PHOTO
  • File photo
  • El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office is undergoing an audit by the Department of Justice for how it handled a Special Investigations Fund. The DOJ ordered the account, containing about $621,000 in cash obtained through forfeitures in federal cases, frozen in August.

The Sheriff's Office says the money wasn't accounted for according to federal guidelines. To satisfy the feds, the office transferred the money to the Colorado Springs Police Department and closed the account. While the DOJ lifted the freeze in January, the compliance review continues.

