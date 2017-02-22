click to enlarge Brienne Boortz

Espresso Brownies with Bourbon Bacon Brown Butter Ice Cream

Black Forest Chew-Chew Gastrotruck, Mobile business, 377-8247 facebook.com/bfchewchew

Ingredients

For brownies:

2 c. semisweet chocolate chips

1 stick salted butter

¾ c. light brown sugar

¾ c. granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 heaping tsp. vanilla

1 c. flour

¾ tsp. salt

2 tbsp. plus 2 tsp. espresso powder

1 c. pecans, chopped and toasted

For ice cream:

6 tbsp. butter

¾ c. packed light brown sugar

1 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. flaky salt

1 c. whole milk

6 egg yolks

2 c. heavy cream

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1½ tbsp. bourbon (we like Breckenridge)

5 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled (we like Big Red Bacon)

smoked sea salt (optional)

Preparation

Directions

For brownies:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch pan with cooking spray. Melt the chocolate chips and butter in a medium saucepan over low heat, stirring constantly. Remove from heat and whisk in brown sugar and granulated sugar, cool for about 5 minutes. Whisk in eggs one at a time until well blended. Whisk in vanilla. Add flour, salt and espresso powder, and stir just long enough to moisten ingredients. When ingredients are incorporated, stir in toasted pecans.

Spread batter in pan and bake for 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out almost clean.

Cool completely and cut into squares. Makes 12 to 16 brownies depending on how big you cut them.

For ice cream:

Melt butter in a medium saucepan over medium-low heat. Allow to cook until beginning to brown and smell slightly nutty. Stir in brown sugar, cinnamon, salt and milk.

In a separate bowl, whisk together egg yolks. Slowly pour warm butter mixture into egg yolks, whisking constantly. Return egg yolk mixture to saucepan. Cook over medium heat until mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon, about 5 to 10 minutes.

Place heavy cream and vanilla in a large bowl with a fine mesh strainer over the top. Pour thickened custard through strainer into cool cream. Stir to combine. Chill in refrigerator at least 3 to 4 hours — overnight is fine.

Freeze in your ice cream maker according to manufacturer's instructions. Add bourbon and bacon during the last few moments of churning, or mix in by hand. Transfer to a freezer-safe container to store. Freeze at least 4 hours — preferably overnight. To serve, place a warm brownie on a plate or in a shallow bowl and top with the ice cream. Sprinkle the smoked sea salt on top of the ice cream (optional).

Aftertaste

This recipe came from a love of many things that start with the letters B and C: bourbon, bacon, butter, chocolate and coffee. The espresso brownies are a family staple, and I started making ice cream when Blue Bell got pulled from the local freezers. The brown butter ice cream got an "update" using local Colorado ingredients like Breckenridge bourbon and, a recent discovery, locally made bacon by David Ridler of Big Red Bacon. This dish has it all — it's rich, chocolaty, creamy, crunchy, salty and smoky with a slight peppery note from the bacon. It takes all the winter blues away!

— Submitted by owner Deanna Johnson