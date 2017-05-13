Search
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

May 13, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Everest Nepal's noted consistency 

By

Tools

click to enlarge GRIFFIN SWARTZELL
  • Griffin Swartzell
We’ve noted the consistency (or is it monotony?) of Everest Nepal’s lunch buffet ($12) before, but we often manage to find ourselves there for a quick, filling lunch downtown. There’s nothing magical about why, either — the food’s good, quick, and six blocks from our office. We enjoy the saag paneer, which bears a rich seasoning and a hint of spiciness in its spinach-y depths, and the paneer cheese cubes chew pleasantly creamy. Another killer veg option, samosas come full of a tender potato-and-green-pea filling. They benefit from a little of the tangy-sweet tamarind sauce offered.

We enjoy the meat dishes, too — all chicken, but all unique. Vivid red tandoori chicken pieces come super tender. We enjoy the deep flavor from the chicken tikka masala’s rich sauce. But the Nepal chicken curry sticks out in our minds, with an almost perfumed nose from the rich sauce. Finish with a fragrant kheer, moderately thick with good cardamom flavor.

More Dining Reviews »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Tags: , , , , ,

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in Dining Reviews

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2017, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation