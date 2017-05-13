Everest Nepal's noted consistency 

click to enlarge Griffin Swartzell

We’ve noted the consistency (or is it monotony?) of Everest Nepal’s lunch buffet ($12) before, but we often manage to find ourselves there for a quick, filling lunch downtown. There’s nothing magical about why, either — the food’s good, quick, and six blocks from our office. We enjoy the saag paneer, which bears a rich seasoning and a hint of spiciness in its spinach-y depths, and the paneer cheese cubes chew pleasantly creamy. Another killer veg option, samosas come full of a tender potato-and-green-pea filling. They benefit from a little of the tangy-sweet tamarind sauce offered.We enjoy the meat dishes, too — all chicken, but all unique. Vivid red tandoori chicken pieces come super tender. We enjoy the deep flavor from the chicken tikka masala’s rich sauce. But the Nepal chicken curry sticks out in our minds, with an almost perfumed nose from the rich sauce. Finish with a fragrant kheer, moderately thick with good cardamom flavor.