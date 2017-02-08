February 08, 2017 Food & Drink » Dining Reviews

Evergreen Coffee Shop is cheap, if nothing else 

This new shopping-center spot, blocked off from view of the road, bears decor that reads as “aggressively quaint.” Oblong tables for two bear thick wooden coasters with the café’s tree/coffee bean logo custom-burned into them. My barista/server, only on her fourth day, honors me with her second-ever cappuccino ($3), made from Mango Tree beans, which reads as a proficient latte — milky, but not scorched.

The build-your-own sandwich ($4.50) gets made to order, and reads a little Costco deli. Still, respectably fresh lettuce and tomato make for a decent turkey on wheat. I take on the $1.50 upcharge to swap soup of the day (chicken tortilla) for chips. Tex-Mex chili seasoning broth with bits of soft chicken rates acceptable, especially with the size of the bowl for the price. It’s hard to rave about the deli-counter quality of the food here, but it’s pretty cheap. Even the drip coffee is only $1.

