Falcon School District 49 is seeking applicants for a board of education vacancy after the resignation of David H. Moore, who is relocating. Applications are due by 4 p.m. Friday. Applicants must be registered voters and have lived in director District 1 or 4 for one year. The appointee will serve until November 2017 when voters will pick a board member for a full term. Go to D49.org for more information.