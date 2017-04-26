Father John Misty has delivered a heavy-hitting monolith 

-
Father John Misty, "Pure Comedy"
Josh Tillman (Father John Misty) has left behind the connubial bliss of his second album I Love You, Honey Bear
, and gone back to social and spiritual commentary on the new Pure Comedy
, this time in an even vaster, 75-minute collection of diatribes. Detractors often find Tillman too pretentious and even arrogant, but he deserves credit for equating social problems with something as fundamental as our hunter-gatherer roots. As the album’s title suggests, this is pure Dante, providing broad observations on society’s failures in ”Total Entertainment Forever,” while admitting his own faults as a human in the 13-minute epic “Leaving L.A.” Father John Misty has gained some enemies with his extreme snarkiness, yet it is hard to deny that Pure Comedy
is as literate and heavy-hitting a monolith as can be found in 2017.
