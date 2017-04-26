Father John Misty has delivered a heavy-hitting monolith 

Father John Misty, "Pure Comedy"

Josh Tillman (Father John Misty) has left behind the connubial bliss of his second album, and gone back to social and spiritual commentary on the new, this time in an even vaster, 75-minute collection of diatribes. Detractors often find Tillman too pretentious and even arrogant, but he deserves credit for equating social problems with something as fundamental as our hunter-gatherer roots. As the album’s title suggests, this is pure Dante, providing broad observations on society’s failures in ”Total Entertainment Forever,” while admitting his own faults as a human in the 13-minute epic “Leaving L.A.” Father John Misty has gained some enemies with his extreme snarkiness, yet it is hard to deny thatis as literate and heavy-hitting a monolith as can be found in 2017.Kurt Vile, Sufjan Stevens, Ryan Adams