Fine Arts Center announces 2017/18 museum programming 

click to enlarge
-
Courtesy Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center
The Fine Arts Center
is changing it up, announcing its 2017/18 museum season a little earlier this year. For whatever reason that may be, it's reason to get excited about what's going into the museum through 2018. There's a mix of exhibits already planned under Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art Joy Armstrong
with some newer additions to the schedule, spearheaded by Director of Academic Engagement/IDEA Curator Jessica Hunter-Larsen
.
“Going into this year, I think that we are exhibiting a beautiful diversity of programming, as we always strive to do,” says Armstrong. Hunter-Larsen adds that many of the season's exhibitions are an exploration of the Americas — a look at where our place is in the Southwest, the country, North America and the Western hemisphere at large.
They've announced a new exhibit opening March 25, titled The Stories of the Southwest
. It's an exploration of lives and cultures in the Southwest, beginning with a selection of works from the FAC's collection. Between the show's opening and December 31 closing, the show will expand and iterate to incorporate additional text, video or audio contributions made by CC faculty, students, artists and inspired community members.
Announced last year, From Rembrandt to Warhol: Selections from the Mower Collection
and Ragnarök
will go on as planned.
Raízes/Roots: Transformations in Contemporary Art
, opening in August, is a collaboration between CC Associate Professor of Spanish and Portuguese Naomi Wood and Brazilian artists Henrique Oliveria, Ana Carolina and Annie Gonzaga. Hunter-Larsen calls it an examination of what it means to be Brazilian, with pieces examining economic, spiritual and personal conversations between traditional and contemporary forces.
As part of a grant from the Mellon Foundation, composer/musician/artist Raven Chacon will take up a residency at the FAC, producing an exhibit titled Lightning Strikes
. He's known for pairing his music — from chamber compositions to experimental noise — with visual and sculptural components, so Springs art fans can look forward to an examination of Southwestern and Native American identity through that.
Lightning Strikes opens the same day as two long planned installations: Jennifer Steinkamp's Judy Crook
and Steven Durow's Heartland
. The former is a three-piece video installation by the lauded LA artist, using trees to examine movement and transition over time.
“For me, the works are really this gorgeous, poetic metaphor for the cycle of life,” says Armstrong of Steinkamp's pieces.
In contrast to Steinkamp, Durow is an up-and-coming artist, and Heartland
will be his first solo museum exhibition. Fans of Art on the Streets may already be familiar with his large, metal-and-glass sculptures. Heartland
, made specifically for the FAC, is very personal, verging on autobiographical in nature, exploring elements of his past both idyllic and traumatic.
“He makes beautifully intimate pieces, but he also works on a large scale,” says Armstrong.
Next February, in 2018, artist Yohimoto Saito's millionyearseeds
will provide a meditative space in the FAC. The Tokyo-born artist forged his reputation in San Francisco over the last few decades before moving to Denver. He uses lost-wax bronze casting to freeze delicate seeds and other collected natural elements in time.
Simultaneously, Chiho Aoshima will debut Takaamanohara
, a video installation named for the the plane where Shinto deities reside. Her piece, which uses Anime-infused aesthetics, will retell a Shinto creation myth.
Wrapping up the season is a show of Haitian art titled Loas, History and Memory
. It's another Mellon Foundation grant-funded initiative, guest curated by Dr. Barrymore Anthony Bogues, Professor of Africana Studies and Political Science and Chair of the Political Theory Project at Brown University. The show will feature pieces borrowed from the Centre D’ Art in Port au Prince, Haiti, as well as five contemporary Haitian artists, including Edouard Duvall Carrie.
All told, it's looking like an impressive season, with a diverse array of artists, new and established, local and international, all presented with equal dignity. Read the full lineup, including the full text of the FAC's press release, in the PDF file below:
2017-18_Museum_Season_Press_Release.pdf