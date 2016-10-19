October 19, 2016 News » Local News

Fire district lines to change 

click to enlarge PAM ZUBECK
  • Pam Zubeck

After years of double taxation, some Colorado Springs property taxpayers will get relief under an agreement between the city and the Wescott Fire Protection District to scale back Wescott's boundaries, which will end city property owners' paying twice for fire coverage.

About half the properties currently in both taxing areas will be removed as of Jan. 1, and the other half as of Jan. 1, 2018. Triggering the exclusions was the opening of Fire Station 22, 711 Copper Center Parkway, in north Colorado Springs, to be fully staffed by the end of this year.

