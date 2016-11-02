Flight of the Cocordion 

click to enlarge Eros and the Eschaton side project Cocordion will play a record-release show this Saturday at Flux Capacitor.

As regular readers and music fans know, the musicians of dream-pop act Eros and the Eschaton have been getting their fair share of press and acclaim this year following the release of their sophomore LP, Weight of Matter. However, despite the local group's healthy touring schedule over the summer, which saw two swings through the Midwest, the individual band members certainly haven't been slacking off with their own projects. When not performing keyboard duties with Eros, multi-instrumentalist Mitchell Macura handles the vocals, guitar, keyboards and production for his own spacey project, Cocordion, which is set to unveil a new record, COS(home=Audio) at the Flux Capacitor on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Originally a one-man project, Cocordion now exists as a trio, featuring Macura's brother Mason on percussion and Isaac Martinez (who also performs as i2m1) on bass. For Cocordion, the Flux release show kicks off a month-long tour of their own, which includes stops in Utah, Oregon, California, Nevada, Arizona and New Mexico.

As for the record itself, COS(home=Audio) blends lo-fi experimental pop — as exemplified on tracks like "Faye Greener" and "DooWap," which features a litany of Beat-inspired wordplay — with a cleaner and spacier electronic-driven sound on the gently swelling "Distant" and shimmering "OurRound About."

Macura explains that COS(home=Audio), recorded with self-taught production methods and bare-bones equipment, acts as an homage to the Colorado Springs DIY music scene, and hopes the recording methodology might inspire other artists who might feel inhibited from recording and releasing music due to a lack of equipment, experience, funding, or general fears of "inaccessibility."

Indeed, Macura hopes Cocordion's music, with its liberal use of musique concrete sound collage, might ultimately "reinterpret what [listeners] believe is music and reexamine what songwriting could be." If that sounds a bit lofty, it's at least refreshing to see an artist take the boldly experimental philosophy of composers such as John Cage and filter it through such a keen ear for pop sensibility.

Meanwhile, local jazz fans are likely already very familiar with bassist Colin Trusedell, whether from his performances with his eponymous trio, or from his role in the Quartet of Jazz Death, or from his weekly KCMJ Jazz Jam radio program — to say nothing of his post as musical director for the Air Force Academy Band's rock group. Since being showcased in Downbeat magazine earlier this year, the musician continues to achieve impressive success.

With that, here's a few more items of interest for the week:

On Nov. 2, local bluegrass quartet Cold Heart Revival graces the stage at Kinfolks in Manitou

For something perhaps moderately heavier on Nov. 2, you can catch St. Louis doom metal act Fister at the Flux Capacitor with Scepter of Eligos and Blighter.

Nov. 3 brings Seattle-based singer-songwriter Matt Kinder, aka The Parade Schedule, to Mountain Fold Books, along with Florida's Austin Miller and local favorite Rence Liam.

Meanwhile, at Sunshine Studios on Nov. 3, you can catch heavy rock duo Amelia, joined by Severed Reputation, Hypnotic Vibes and Sins of Man.

On Nov. 4, Double Your Trouble, a Stevie Ray Vaughn tribute band fronted by Tennessee blues guitarist Randy Stephens, plays Stargazers Theatre, with Justus League in support.

Also on Nov. 4, California punk band Get Dead plays the Flux, joined by Street Priests, Dead Wave and The Youthful Nothings.

A busy Nov. 5 finds long-running rock act Goo Goo Dolls in performance at the Pikes Peak Center, while Atlanta emcee Rittz hits the Black Sheep with Jarren Benton. Global fusion ensemble Leopard and the Vine plays at Kinfolks, and trap/dubstep/house artist Candyland appears at Rawkus.

Finally, look for an eclectic night of atmospheric doom metal, noise and black metal courtesy of Iowa's Aseethe, Minnesota's Tim Kaiser, Texas' Communion, and Denver's Oryx on Nov. 6.

On that note, we'd be remiss if we didn't extend congratulations to the Flux, which recently marked its second anniversary as a venue. Here's to many more!

