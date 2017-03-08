Follow the money in the Springs' city election 

click to enlarge

About $250,000 has flowed into campaign accounts of candidates seeking six district seats on the nine-member Colorado Springs City Council, March 1 finance reports show. The jobs pay $6,250 a year.

Lynette Crow-Iverson, backed by developers and business groups like Colorado Springs Forward, is the top fundraiser. Others endorsed by those groups — Greg Basham, Chuck Fowler, Deborah Hendrix and Andy Pico — have seen big sums as well. CSF has given $5,000 per candidate, while the Housing and Building Association has given up to $6,000 each. Candidates (*-incumbent) and money raised:

• D-1: Don Knight* $4,845; Basham $30,400.

• D-2: David Geislinger, unopposed, $79.

• D-3: Fowler $30,700; Richard Skorman $34,919.

• D-4: Yolanda Avila $7,033; Helen Collins* $6,041; Hendrix, $36,661.

• D-5: Jill Gaebler* $28,249; Crow-Iverson $51,381.

• D-6: Pico* $25,342; Janak Joshi, $1,000; Melanie Bernhardt, Robert Burns, $0.